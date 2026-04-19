Opera Takes Centre Stage at Moe Shopping Plaza

A regional shopping centre in Victoria's Latrobe Valley becomes an unlikely grand opera house, hosting a performance of Gluck's Orfeo ed Euridice sponsored by the plaza's owner, who aims to revitalise the town and support the arts.

Moe Plaza , a shopping centre in the Latrobe Valley , approximately 130 kilometres east of Melbourne, recently transformed into an unexpected venue for a grand opera performance. Forget the traditional grand halls; this suburban mall hosted a moving rendition of Christoph Willibald Gluck's Orfeo ed Euridice, a piece once favoured by royalty like Queen Marie Antoinette in the 1770s.

The performance was brought to life by Lyster Opera, a company whose chief sponsor is Moe Plaza's owner, property investor Hans Henkell. Henkell, a former vineyard owner, expressed his passion for opera and music, stating his desire to bring it to regional areas while simultaneously promoting the shopping centre. Jamie Moffat, the founder and director of Lyster Opera, described Moe Plaza as an unconventional but magnificent venue, highlighting the enthusiastic audience and the plaza's surprisingly excellent acoustics.

He emphasized that residents of Moe, like everyone else, deserve access to high-quality music. The opera's narrative featured Hew Wagner as Orpheus, a musician who descends to the underworld to retrieve his deceased wife, Eurydice, portrayed by Phoebe Paine. Bound by a divine decree not to look back at Eurydice until they reach the mortal world, Orpheus succumbs to his longing, losing her forever in the traditional myth.

However, Gluck's version offers a more hopeful conclusion, with the goddess of love intervening to revive Eurydice, recognizing Orpheus's profound devotion. Moffat noted the universal appeal of the opera's themes, encompassing grief, loss, and the lengths to which people will go for those they love. Lyster Opera, established by Moffat a decade ago, is named in honour of William Saurin Lyster, who was instrumental in touring opera troupes across Victoria in the 19th century.

Lyster Opera operates without government funding, relying on donations and ticket sales, with Sunday's performance costing $50 per person. Despite this, its performers and crew are compensated. Hans Henkell's support for Lyster Opera began serendipitously in 2022 when he encountered them performing Gaetano Donizetti's Don Pasquale near Wangaratta.

Impressed by their masterful rendition of challenging repertoire, Henkell has since offered Lyster Opera rehearsal space in a Melbourne CBD office he owns. Henkell acquired Moe Plaza in 2021 and is actively renovating the property, aiming to attract new tenants and revitalise the centre. He also defended Moe against negative perceptions, highlighting its good transport links to Melbourne and its proximity to natural attractions.

The audience on Sunday included notable figures such as Lisa Gerrard, a composer and singer known for her work on Hollywood film scores, who resides in nearby Drouin West. Gerrard commended the blossoming arts scene in regional areas, often underserved by cultural offerings. Angela Battista, a Moe resident and Italian immigrant, shared that the opera brought back fond memories of her father, a farmer with a beautiful operatic singing voice.

Sue Abbott, a local building designer and Latrobe City Business Chamber committee member, lauded Henkell's significant contributions to Moe and the broader region. Abbott described Henkell's initiative to stage an opera and invest in the town's growth as exceptional and beneficial, positioning him as a valuable asset.





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