The US has placed Singapore-based Megaspeed on its entity list and imposed new licensing rules on advanced chip exports to South-East Asia, sharply changing the operating environment for Nvidia and its returning CEO Jensen Huang.

The Trump administration has placed Singapore-based Megaspeed on its entity list, blacklisting the company and barring US chipmakers from dealing with it. The move follows allegations that Megaspeed imported massive volumes of Nvidia chips that were deployed in regional data centres or potentially smuggled into mainland China using data centre procurements as cover.

The blacklisting came after US intelligence agencies identified Alice Huang, who helped create Megaspeed's corporate structure, as a potential Chinese agent. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had advocated for the listing for some time. Secretary of State Marco Rubio twice wrote briefs for Trump on the national security implications of the Huangs' affair, although Trump claims not to have read them.

Also read A third-country link allowing Nvidia chips to get to China is under scrutiny

Commerce Department Overrode Security Warnings

The Commerce Department, headed by Howard Lutnick, had ignored Bessent's urgings and Rubio's warnings and allowed exports of Nvidia's best chips to continue. Lutnick and Trump had lifted a Biden-era ban on exports of Nvidia's second-tier H200 chips to China in return for a 25 per cent cut of the sales for the government, elevating revenue and the health of the US sharemarket over national security concerns.

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Nvidia itself, in the hiatus between Huang's forced exit and return, said it would stop selling H200s to China. Jensen Huang has been parachuted back into the chief executive's chair at Nvidia by the White House. The company he will again lead is likely to be very different from the one that bestrode the artificial intelligence sector only a couple of weeks ago.

Huang has been exposed as a flawed character, and his behaviour, his actions and Nvidia's before and after his reinstatement at the urgings of Donald Trump will face intense and continuing scrutiny by the US Congress, the media and his colleagues within the $US3.74 trillion ($5.6 trillion) company. No matter how pro-Huang and Nvidia Trump and Lutnick might be, the tide of Nvidia chips flowing towards China is being turned back by new US regulation and enforcement.

New Rules Target Overseas Data Centre Licences

Last week the Trump administration announced a new rule requiring overseas data centres to obtain US licences before supplying any material amount of computing power to companies headquartered in China, Russia and Iran, with the onus on the centres to determine whether their customers are linked to those countries. The administration will also impose licences on exports of advanced chips to companies headquartered in South-East Asia.

The environment in which Huang and Nvidia operate has changed abruptly and significantly since revelations of his affair with suspected Chinese spy or agent Alice Huang (no relation) emerged publicly. A spotlight has been shone on Nvidia's dealings with data centres in South-East Asia that have been training Chinese AI models with chips that flowed through a corporate structure Alice Huang helped create. Suspected large-scale smuggling of Nvidia's most advanced chips to China by Huang's companies is also being investigated.

The new measures, Nvidia's inevitable more cautious approach and a looming raft of congressional inquiries have significantly changed the landscape to which Huang has returned. A key question is what happens if Nvidia can no longer sell chips to offshore data centres that use them to train Chinese AI models or act as conduits for smuggling chips into China.

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Trump inadvertently put that question on the table last week when he threatened to ban US tech companies from building data centres offshore and impose a tremendous tax on companies that try to build them. If the US actively polices existing restrictions on sales of the most advanced chips to China, imposes licences on their sale to data centres in South-East Asia and insists that US companies dominating AI outside China only build centres within the US, it would severely disrupt AI development in the rest of the world and shrink the market for Nvidia's chips.

Offshore Data Centre Ban Proved Non-starter

Trump's notion of banning US companies from building data centres offshore, aimed at protecting America's lead over China in AI, is a non-starter. He conceded it had not been previewed to my people. Before Joe Biden imposed restrictions on Nvidia chip sales to China in 2022, more than 20 per cent of the company's sales were to China, where its advanced chips had a near-monopoly.

Official sales to China are now in the single digit percentages, although sales via the South-East Asian backdoor and smuggling probably mean Nvidia is selling almost as many chips to China and its companies, directly or indirectly, as before. Because Nvidia is on the hook to its supply chain for more than $US390 billion of future supply of chips and components, the current tightness of the market for those chips that delivers 70 per cent-plus margins would be displaced by an over-supply.

Nvidia has profited immensely from the lax approach to regulation of its chip sales by the Trump administration. Lutnick's Commerce Department seems to have benevolently turned a blind eye, if not actively encouraged sales it must have suspected were going to China. If the channels to China are cut off, that operational and financial leverage will work against it.

Given that Nvidia has positioned itself as banker to those within the AI sector who could not otherwise afford its chips or finance their data centres, there would be threatening flow-on effects for the rest of the industry.