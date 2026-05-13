Opposition Plan to Curtail Welfare for Non-citizens Includes Reliance on Insurance for Disabled Migrants

According to opposition defence spokesman James Paterson, migrants who become disabled while waiting to become a citizen would have to rely on insurance rather than the NDIS under a new opposition plan to curtail welfare for non-citizens. The policy proposal is expected to be announced tonight in Opposition Leader Angus Taylor's budget reply speech.

Migrant s who become disabled while waiting to become a citizen would have to rely on insurance rather than the NDIS , opposition defence spokesman James Paterson said, under a new opposition plan to curtail welfare for non-citizens.

'I think it’s appropriate if you are coming to this country on a visa, you should be able to support yourself. You shouldn’t be coming here with a plan to go on welfare,' Paterson told Sky News.

'If someone is injured in the course of their work, they should be compensated for that by their employer in the usual way. ' Paterson said the policy proposal, expected to be announced tonight in Opposition Leader Angus Taylor's budget reply speech, would not apply to healthcare. 'People are not going to be turned away from a hospital if they are injured just because of their visa status.

We have a universal healthcare system in this country, and we strongly support that,' he said.

'This is about things like the kind of payments that we make to people when they’re unemployed, about the kind of about things like the NDIS, which are incredibly generous and are intended for Australians because they are paid for by Australians.





theage / 🏆 8. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Opposition James Paterson Non-Citizens Migrant NDIS Disabled Insurance

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Opposition says budget doesn't target gen Z's main concern, questions report timing clashYoung Australians' housing and cost-of-living pressures loom large as Labor soon unveils sweeping budget reforms.

Read more »

Michael Voss's Succession Plan Leaves Him Feeling Rejected and Under-SupportedMichael Voss's failure to launch his coaching career is a result of his haste in taking a senior position, his inability to make critical decisions, and the circumstances surrounding his commitments. The article delves into the factors that led to his dismissal and explores the question of whether he could have experienced a different trajectory.

Read more »

New public housing for seniors underway in Sydney's Riverwood despite oppositionAlmost a third of households on the social housing waitlist are seniors, with a new unit block almost ready in Riverwood. New public housing units built specifically for seniors are under construction in Sydney's south-west, despite pushback from local residents and a petition passed on by the electorate's MP.

Read more »

Crime Crackdown: Inside the NSW Government’s plan to target gangs recruiting children7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Read more »