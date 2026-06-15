Opposition Treasurer Tim Wilson Cautious on Iran Deal, Fuel Excise, and Senate Negotiations

In an interview, Opposition Treasurer Tim Wilson expressed cautious optimism about the Iran nuclear agreement and its potential impact on global oil flows, while emphasizing the need for inflation offsets if the fuel excise cut is extended. He commented on Senator Jonno Duniam's departure from politics and outlined the opposition's ongoing negotiations with the Greens to secure longer inquiries into capital gains tax and NDIS changes, arguing that the government is silencing the voices of small businesses and undermining democratic processes.

TIM WILSON, OPPOSITION TREASURER: Thank you for having me, Sarah. SARAH FERGUSON: Just on the Iran deal, months ago Donald Trump promised unconditional surrender from Iran.

How do you see where Iran and the US have arrived at here? TIM WILSON: I think everybody is receiving this agreement with a sense of optimism but also caution. We want to obviously see the Strait of Hormuz open and the capacity for oil to flow and because of what that means for global supply of petrol, for diesel, but also for fertiliser.

But I remain cautious about whether it's heading and very mindful that the impact, as your guest has just outlined, there's no certainty to it. We just hope for the best but we need to be cautious in the circumstances. SARAH FERGUSON: Now, the cut to the fuel excise was introduced to deal with those rocketing fuel prices. It's due to end at the end of this month.

Should the government keep it going? TIM WILSON: Well, again, we need to look at what actually is going to come out of this agreement and so I would exercise caution before making any decision. The one thing I would stress is that we proposed the initial excise cut, but it was with inflation offsets.

If it's to be continued, we should want inflation offsets to be part of the conversation, because we can't allow the government to keep pouring debt petrol on the inflation fire, and creating a problem downstream for consumers where we give with one hand and take with the other. SARAH FERGUSON: One of your colleagues, Senator Jonno Duniam, announced that he is leaving politics. What impact has that decision had on morale inside the Liberal Party?

TIM WILSON: Well, we wish Jonno well and he's been an outstanding servant since 2016 when I was first elected, and he has made an enormous contribution in the Senate and to the parliamentary team as part of the parliamentary leadership group. But, in saying that, he's clearly stated that he's exhausted, politics takes a huge toll on people's personal lives. And anyone who isn't giving it their all really isn't contributing everything they should be towards the country.

So, we completely respect his decision. Obviously, we're always sad to see a colleague go particularly someone as respected as him and so, we are obviously sad to see him depart. SARAH FERGUSON: Now, are you still pushing for a deal with the Greens in the Senate, for a longer inquiry into the capital gains tax, in return for the Greens getting a longer inquiry into the NDIS changes?

TIM WILSON: We are always keen to make sure we have an inquiry that gives Australians a say. We just need to be mindful of what this government has done. They have gone to an election, they have broken a series of promises that they denied the voice of the Australian people into this budget, and we want to make sure that there is a process where the Australian people can have their say.

Particularly the self-starters and small businesses of Australians, who are clearly going to be detrimentally impacted by these changes in the budget, not just in terms of tax revenue, but also in terms of confidence and where we see the growth in the future of the Australian economy. It's quite clear the government just wants a nation of salary earners, they don't want a dynamic, self-starting, small business economy that thrives. We already have record small business insolvencies.

Those voices should be properly heard in this inquiry process instead they've been silenced. SARAH FERGUSON: I just want to come back to the question if I could, Tim Wilson, are you still talking to the Greens about doing a deal, longer NDIS, in return for longer CGT? TIM WILSON: Conversations will continue to be ongoing until there's no pathway forward and the reason is exactly for the reasons I have just outlined.

We want to make sure that the small businesses of the nation and those who are backing the future growth of the country actually have their say. It's pretty extraordinary not just with the broken promises, but then to have a two-day inquiry that has shut out a lot of voices, including the sectors that are going to be directly impacted by these changes, to not have a pathway to have their voice.

SARAH FERGUSON: But understanding that negotiation, you had already accepted the principle that the NDIS is out of control, in terms of how much money it's costing. That growth in the cost of the NDIS you accept needs to be reined in, but you're still talking about doing a deal that delays that by six months at considerable cost to the budget.

TIM WILSON: Well, when we know that a huge amount of the cost in the budget comes from corruption of the NDIS and fraud of the NDIS... TIM WILSON: Well, we absolutely want to get these things dealt with, but we also want to make sure that clients are not needlessly targeted as part of any package of reform. I keep coming back to the point - the Australian people haven't had their say. This government is running rough shot over our democrac





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Iran Deal Fuel Excise Inflation Jonno Duniam Liberal Party Greens Capital Gains Tax NDIS Inquiry Small Business Australian Budget

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