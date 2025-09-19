Optus CEO Pledges Cooperation After Network Upgrade Disrupts Triple Zero Calls

Optus is cooperating fully with regulatory bodies after a network upgrade caused interruptions to triple zero emergency calls in multiple states and territories. CEO Stephen Rue expressed condolences and announced a thorough investigation, following a similar incident in 2023 that resulted in a fine.

Optus CEO Stephen Rue has announced that the telecommunications company will fully cooperate and operate transparently with all regulatory bodies following a network upgrade that caused interruptions to triple zero emergency calls . The disruption, occurring on a Thursday, impacted three states and territories, prompting a thorough investigation into the cause and duration of the outage.

Rue confirmed that approximately 600 customers were affected, and while regular calls were functional, triple zero calls experienced failures. During a press conference, Rue expressed sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who tragically passed away during the outage, emphasizing that the technical failure was unacceptable and should not have occurred. The investigation will delve into the specific reasons behind the outage and the failure of emergency calls to be rerouted to other networks. Optus is dedicated to sharing all established facts as soon as possible.\This incident is particularly concerning as it occurred less than two years after a similar failure in November 2023, where a software upgrade prevented over 2,000 people from making triple zero calls. Consequently, the Australian Communications and Media Authority issued a $12 million fine for breaching emergency call regulations, highlighting the significance of ensuring reliable emergency services. Minister for Communications Anika Wells has stated that the government has accepted all the recommendations from the previous Optus outage review. She underscored the gravity of the situation, stating that no triple zero outage is acceptable and that Optus and all telecommunication providers have a responsibility to provide emergency services calls. The government has expressed concern over the outage, with the WA police and South Australian police are currently conducting welfare checks and investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths reported during the outage. These investigations involve police making contact with those affected and the relevant emergency services for their response, with the details of any deaths in SA to be investigated and reported to the state coroner.\ The investigation into the current incident aims to ascertain the precise cause of the outage, including why emergency calls were not diverted to alternative networks. The company is collaborating with the relevant government agencies to fully understand the issue and implement corrective measures to prevent future occurrences. The recent event underscores the critical importance of robust telecommunications infrastructure and reliable emergency call services for public safety. Minister Wells emphasized that when an outage disrupts a triple zero call, the carrier must try to contact the caller promptly. In the event that the carrier cannot contact the caller, then they must immediately contact the police, who will follow up by checking on the caller's welfare. The South Australian police are actively working on around 150 matters in connection with the Optus outage, with the details to be investigated and reported to the state coroner. The Guardian app has a secure messaging tool to facilitate tips about stories, enabling end-to-end encryption to prevent observers from knowing about the user's communication or the content being shared. The information provided demonstrates the commitment of both Optus and the government in ensuring transparency, accountability, and the safety of its customers





GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Optus Network Outage Triple Zero Emergency Calls Telecommunications

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Three people die after Optus technical failure blocks triple-0 calls7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Read more »

Optus network failure impacted triple-0 calls in several states where patients died after 'unacceptable' lapseOptus CEO Stephen Rue confirmed that a technical failure resulted in the failure of triple-0 emergency calls in South Australia, the Northern Territory and Western Australia, with around 600 customers impacted.

Read more »

Three people dead in Optus Triple Zero outageChief executive Stephen Rue has apologised on behalf of the telco, which recently suffered mass outages and a hack.

Read more »

Three people died when Optus network upgrade affected triple zero calls, CEO confirmsTelco head says two people in South Australia and one in Western Australia died, offering his ‘sincere apologies’

Read more »

Optus CEO says 'completely unacceptable' triple-0 failure resulted in three deathsOptus CEO Stephen Rue confirmed that a technical failure resulted in the failure of triple-0 emergency calls in South Australia, the Northern Territory and Western Australia, impacting hundreds of customers. Follow live.

Read more »

Live updates: Optus CEO says 'completely unacceptable' triple-0 failure resulted in three deathsOptus CEO Stephen Rue confirmed that a technical failure resulted in the failure of triple-0 emergency calls in South Australia, the Northern Territory and Western Australia, impacting hundreds of customers. Follow live.

Read more »