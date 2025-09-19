Optus Outage Leads to Three Deaths: Scrutiny Intensifies Over Emergency Call Failures and Lack of Information

An Optus network outage has resulted in the deaths of three individuals, triggering a wave of criticism and scrutiny over the company's response and the failure of emergency calls. Authorities and customers are demanding answers and transparency regarding the incident, the reasons behind the lack of backup systems, and the potential repercussions for those affected. Concerns have been raised about the telecommunications giant's preparedness and its failure to prevent the catastrophic outcome.

Two days have passed since a catastrophic Optus outage resulted in the deaths of three individuals, due to the failure of hundreds of emergency calls . Despite the severity of the incident, detailed information remains remarkably limited, leaving authorities, customers, and the public bewildered and angered.

The telecommunications giant attributed the failure to a technical fault during a network upgrade, a narrative that has been met with skepticism considering a similar outage occurred just two years prior, for which Optus received a reprimand. The lack of transparency and the absence of readily available information exacerbate the situation, intensifying the already palpable frustration and concern. The silence from Optus regarding the specifics of the incident, the reasons behind the failure of emergency backups, and the potential consequences for those affected is deeply unsettling.\The scope of the outage, which occurred on Thursday, caused the failure of 600 triple-zero calls across South Australia, Western Australia, and the Northern Territory. The absence of clarity surrounding the causes and the lack of effective backup systems has raised significant questions about Optus's infrastructure resilience and its emergency preparedness. Mark Stewart, a lecturer at the University of Adelaide and former Telstra consultant, highlighted two potential points of failure: the network upgrade itself and the failure of the emergency 'camp-on' functionality, designed to redirect calls to alternative providers. Stewart noted a global trend of inadequate resources allocated to testing and disaster recovery planning during network upgrades, a factor which may have contributed to the crisis. It has become increasingly evident that emergency services and state governments were largely unaware of the outage and its tragic repercussions until late in the evening. Western Australia's ambulance service stated they were not informed of the incident by Optus, while the WA Premier, Roger Cook, reported he was only notified shortly before the press conference. South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas expressed strong criticism, stating that Optus failed to inform his government of the death of one of its own prior to the press conference. SA Police further stated they were still unaware of the details surrounding any deaths in SA related to the outage. When questioned about the timing of the announcements and the delay in disclosing the deaths, Optus head Stephen Rue offered limited clarification, claiming the company was working to establish the facts and conduct welfare checks.\The incident has intensified calls for greater regulatory oversight and accountability within the telecommunications sector. Optus previously faced penalties of $12 million and a formal review that produced 18 recommendations, with six yet to be fully implemented. The current situation could lead to fines exceeding $10 million, along with potential legal liabilities. However, the company's CEO, Stephen Rue, has avoided commenting on possible repercussions or compensation for those impacted. Graeme Hughes, a business and retail expert at Griffith University, underscored the need for further regulation to prevent future outages, calling for a transparent government inquiry into the sector's infrastructure and emergency protocols. He emphasized that Optus had previously promised that such an event would never happen again, adding to the sense of disappointment and frustration felt by customers. The lack of preparedness and the insufficient emergency response raise critical concerns about the reliability of the telecommunications network, particularly in emergency situations where immediate access to assistance is crucial. The tragedy underscores the profound impact of such failures on the community and the urgent need for systemic improvements to prevent recurrence





