Optus Outage Linked to Four Deaths, Prompting Criticism and Review

The Optus network outage has been linked to four deaths, sparking criticism of the telco's handling of the incident and prompting an independent review. Delays in communication with authorities and the public have fueled outrage, with questions raised about the company's protocols and responsibility.

South Australian authorities have reported the tragic deaths of an eight-week-old boy from Gawler, and a 68-year-old woman from Queenstown, both in South Australia, during the Optus network outage. This grim news comes amidst growing scrutiny of the telecommunications company's handling of the incident, which left emergency services inaccessible for a prolonged period.

Optus CEO Stephen Rue expressed deep sadness and extended condolences to the families affected, confirming that the company is cooperating with authorities to understand the full extent of the impact. The outage, which disrupted triple zero emergency calls, has now been linked to a total of four deaths, including a 74-year-old man in Western Australia, highlighting the critical consequences of the network failure. The delay in informing the authorities and the public about the severity of the situation has drawn strong criticism, with questions raised about Optus's communication protocols and its responsibility to ensure public safety. The company's actions and the circumstances surrounding the deaths have sparked a call for greater transparency and accountability within the telecommunications sector.\The Optus CEO revealed that two customers attempted to alert the company about the triple zero call failures on Thursday, but these reports were not escalated appropriately. Rue acknowledged that this failure to escalate the complaints was a significant oversight, and confirmed that the technical upgrade, which began early Thursday morning, was halted after authorities notified Optus of the problem. The South Australian Premier, Peter Malinauskas, has criticized Optus for its handling of the situation, stating that he was not informed about the outage until the company's public press conference. He described the lack of information provided by Optus to emergency services as 'incompetence'. The Premier also pointed out that the outage lasted longer than Optus initially claimed, emphasizing the importance of timely and accurate communication during emergencies. The WA government confirmed a third death linked to the outage, involving a 74-year-old man in Western Australia. This revelation has further intensified the public outrage and the demand for a comprehensive investigation into the incident.\In response to the escalating crisis, Optus has committed to conducting an independent review into the entire incident, aiming to examine every aspect of the network failure and its consequences. The company is working to establish a formal notification process with authorities for future incidents, recognizing the need for improved communication channels. Rue stated that he is deeply sorry that the lack of a formal process led to the delayed notification of the premiers and chief ministers. This announcement reflects a move to address the communication failures that have been criticized. The South Australian Premier also expressed his dissatisfaction, citing concerns over the delays in providing crucial information to emergency services. The Premier expressed that this failure in communication compromised the ability of emergency responders to protect the public. The independent review and the new notification process are steps to address these deficiencies. The details surrounding the deaths and the broader impact of the outage continue to unfold, underscoring the importance of telecommunications infrastructure to support public safety, and the potential for devastating consequences when these services fail. The entire situation is calling for a thorough reevaluation of the procedures of Optus to prevent these types of incidents from occurring again





