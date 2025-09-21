Optus Outage: Police Clear Baby's Death of Direct Link to Network Failure, Probe Continues

South Australia Police have determined the Optus network outage, which blocked triple-zero calls, did not directly contribute to the death of an eight-week-old baby. However, the broader impact of the outage, linked to other fatalities, is under investigation, prompting calls for accountability and scrutiny of Optus's operational procedures and emergency response protocols.

South Australia Police have concluded their initial inquiries, confirming that the recent Optus network outage, which disrupted triple-zero emergency calls, did not directly contribute to the tragic death of an eight-week-old baby. The investigation, prompted by the widespread disruption caused by a botched firewall update, has revealed that while the family of the infant was impacted by the outage, a successful emergency call was made promptly using an alternative phone.

This assessment comes amidst broader investigations into the broader impact of the outage, which affected triple-zero services across South Australia, Western Australia, and the Northern Territory, and is linked to multiple deaths.\The Optus network failure, stemming from a flawed firewall update implemented early Thursday morning, resulted in significant disruption to emergency call services, raising serious concerns about the telco's operational procedures and its responsiveness to critical incidents. According to police statements, the grandmother of the baby boy attempted to contact emergency services when she realized the child was not breathing. While the initial call failed due to the Optus outage, a subsequent call made from another phone within the home successfully connected to triple-zero, leading to emergency responders attending the scene. The preliminary findings indicate that the child’s death was not a result of any delay in the arrival of emergency medical services. The South Australian Police emphasized their commitment to transparency, stating that while it is unusual to comment on individual circumstances of such deaths, the significant public interest in the matter necessitates disclosure. A comprehensive investigation into the death will be provided to the State Coroner, who will determine if an inquest is necessary, ensuring a thorough examination of all contributing factors.\Furthermore, the outage has prompted widespread criticism and calls for greater accountability from Optus. The company's CEO, Stephen Rue, has acknowledged the severity of the situation, admitting that Optus was unaware of the triple-zero outage for approximately an hour after it commenced. He has pledged daily updates as more information emerges and has announced an independent review to assess every aspect of the incident. The failure of Optus to promptly address and communicate the outage, as well as the apparent lack of adequate backup plans, has drawn strong condemnation from political figures, including the Nationals leader David Littleproud who described Optus's handling of the situation as abhorrent. Federal Communications Minister Anika Wells has expressed disappointment, especially considering the recommendations from a previous review into a similar November 2023 outage that should have been implemented to prevent a recurrence. The federal coalition is now calling for a broader independent investigation into the triple-zero network, highlighting the need to ensure the safety of all Australians, especially with the approach of the bushfire season. The incident highlights critical issues in the nation's communication infrastructure and the need for telecom providers to prioritize public safety and emergency response





