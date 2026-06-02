Optus Tops Most Distrusted Brands After Triple‑0 Outage, Roy Morgan Report Finds

Roy Morgan's latest brand trust rankings show Optus as Australia's most distrusted brand following the fatal triple‑0 outage in September 2025. Meta and Temu also feature in the top three, while Woolworths and Coles remain under scrutiny. The report warns that consumers are more skeptical and willing to switch providers.

Roy Morgan CEO Michele Levine says the shift in brand trust is directly linked to the fallout from the fatal triple‑0 outage in September 2025, which left Australia ns unable to reach emergency services.

"Optus is Australia's most distrusted brand - that follows the fatal triple‑0 outage in September 2025 and shows how quickly a service failure can become a national distrust event," Levine said. The latest rankings reveal a major shake‑up across the top five. Tech giant Meta, with a suite of brands including Facebook, has climbed into second place, with ongoing concerns around privacy, misinformation and data handling.

While fast‑growing Chinese online marketplace Temu has surged into third amid concerns about product quality and data security. Woolworths, last year's most distrusted brand, has dropped to fourth, with supermarket rival Coles rounding out the top five. Levine says supermarkets remain under intense scrutiny.

"We are also watching the supermarkets closely, especially after the Federal Court finding against Coles," she said. The findings were unpacked in Roy Morgan's June quarterly update, which warned that many major brands are still struggling to rebuild trust and loyalty in a market where Australians are more sceptical, more vocal and more willing to switch providers.

Media giant News Corp sits just outside the top tier at 11th, as scepticism toward major media organisations continues to weigh on public trust. There remains a high level of distrust towards brands from consumers after COVID‑19, with consumers believing "companies are putting profits ahead of customers.

" Meanwhile, at the other end of the scale the most trusted brands are dominated by familiar household names including Bunnings, Aldi, Kmart followed by Commonwealth Bank. Australia Post rounds out the top 10. Roy Morgan's latest brand trust rankings highlight a volatile landscape where a single incident can dramatically alter consumer perception. Optus's fall to the top of the distrusted list is a stark reminder of the fragility of brand reputation in the digital age.

The September 2025 triple‑0 outage, a critical failure in emergency communications, not only disrupted services but also eroded public confidence, turning a technical glitch into a nationwide crisis of trust. This event underscores the high expectations consumers have for reliability, especially for telecommunications providers that underpin essential connectivity. Meta's rise to second place in distrust reflects persistent anxieties about data privacy and the spread of misinformation.

Despite efforts to improve its image, the conglomerate continues to grapple with controversies surrounding user data handling and the societal impact of its platforms. Similarly, Temu's rapid ascent into the top three distrusted brands points to growing consumer unease about overseas e‑commerce operators, particularly regarding product quality standards and the security of personal information. These trends indicate that trust is increasingly tied to ethical practices and transparency. Supermarkets, historically trusted pillars of the community, are now under the microscope.

Woolworths' drop from the top spot and Coles' presence in the top five signal ongoing challenges in the grocery sector, exacerbated by the Federal Court's findings against Coles. Levine's commentary suggests that legal and ethical lapses have lasting repercussions on consumer trust. The broader market sentiment, as described in the June quarterly update, reveals a populace that is more skeptical, vocal, and ready to change providers if their expectations are not met.

This shift is partly rooted in post‑COVID‑19 disillusionment, where many feel corporations prioritize profits over customer welfare. In contrast, the most trusted brands are largely consistent, household names that have maintained a reputation for reliability and value. Bunnings, Aldi, Kmart, Commonwealth Bank, and Australia Post exemplify stability and customer‑centric approaches. Their presence at the top suggests that trust can be cultivated through consistent performance and community engagement.

The dichotomy between the most trusted and distrusted lists illustrates a clear divergence: brands seen as ethical, transparent, and community‑focused thrive, while those associated with negligence, opacity, or profit‑driven motives face swift and severe backlash. This dynamic emphasizes the need for all companies to prioritize trust‑building as a core business strategy in an era where information spreads instantly and consumer loyalty is hard‑won





7NewsMelbourne / 🏆 18. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Optus Brand Trust Roy Morgan Triple‑0 Outage Meta Temu Woolworths Coles Consumer Distrust Australia

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

EOFY Car Deals: Best Offers From Every BrandAustralians have faced record fuel prices and high inflation during the first half of 2026, so auto brands are pushing harder than ever to win over new-car buyers with their traditional end-of-financial-year (EOFY) sales. June is traditionally the strongest sales month of the year as brands make a final push before the June 30 EOFY deadline, offering enticing deals on both new and used stock.

Read more »

Historic PS Canally paddle-steamer recommissioned after 15-year restorationThe PS Canally, a historic paddle-steamer built in 1907, has been recommissioned as a commercial vessel after a 15-year, $1.5 million volunteer-led restoration. It hosted its first public cruises at the Living River Festival in Morgan, South Australia.

Read more »

Australia women's rugby sevens wins Valladolid leg, tops standingsAustralia defeated USA 27-14 in the women's rugby sevens final in Valladolid, Spain, moving to top of World Championship standings with one leg remaining. Despite key injuries, the team showed resilience. Coach Walsh says 'one more to go' before title decider.

Read more »

One Nation Leads Primary Vote for First Time as Labor Hits All-Time LowIn the latest Sky News Pulse/YouGov poll, One Nation tops the primary vote at 29%, a surge from working-class voters, while Labor sinks to 26% amid fallout over broken budget promises. The Coalition is at 20%.

Read more »