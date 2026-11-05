Orange Vet Warns on Eastern Brown Snake Bites to Dogs

Veterinarian Caitlin Henning emphasizes immediate treatment for dog snake bites. Lyndall Scott lost her pet Gussy to an eastern brown snake in Central West NSW.

Retired farmer Lyndall Scott mourns her German Pointer Gussy, who died after a snake bite in Borenore, NSW. The incident highlights the urgent need for rapid veterinary intervention in cases of envenomation.

Incident Details and Immediate Aftermath

Ms Scott experienced the tragedy in September on her property in Borenore, near Orange. Her dog Gussy attacked the reptile, resulting in severe injury that led to his death. The snake involved is believed to be an eastern brown snake, which sustained dog bites during the encounter.

Also read Fatal Truck Crash on Great Eastern Hwy Kills Two Drivers

Ms Scott has observed multiple snakes since the incident. A large yellow-bellied black snake appeared within five metres of her back door. She noted the unusual frequency of highly poisonous species in such a short timeframe.

Urgency of Antivenom Treatment

Veterinarian Caitlin Henning of Orange Veterinary Hospital stresses that speed is critical for survival. She advises owners to seek clinic assistance immediately rather than attempting to identify the snake. This approach ensures the earliest possible administration of life-saving antivenom.

Advertisement

Ms Henning explains that a polyvalent antivenom is available to treat most brown and black snake species. Identifying the specific species can delay treatment and reduce the chances of saving the animal. Time spent on identification is counterproductive when seconds count.

Symptoms and Lethal Recovery Phases

Common symptoms of snake bites include wobbliness, weakness, paralysis, and hypersalivation. Other signs involve changes to gum colour, vomiting, diarrhoea, dilated pupils, or discoloured urine. Animals may acutely collapse but then appear to recover shortly after.

Ms Henning warns that this apparent recovery is often a sign of lethal envenomation. A second, life-threatening collapse usually follows soon after. Owners should not wait for symptoms to resolve but seek immediate professional care.

Climate Change and Snake Activity Trends

Research predicts that snake abundance will increase due to climate change. Species are shifting their ranges, leading to more encounters with people. Central West snake catcher Stefanie Earl confirms rising numbers of large snakes in the region.

Advertisement

Ms Earl reports a significant increase in four, five, and six-foot snakes. She attributes this to a unusually warm winter and lack of rain. Snakes are searching for water, food, and shelter near human homes. This environmental pressure increases the risk of human and pet encounters with venomous reptiles.