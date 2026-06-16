Origin II: Inside Knowledge and Execution Key at MCG

As State of Origin II approaches, both teams share unprecedented inside knowledge due to NRL club connections, but execution and fatigue will be decisive at the MCG.

With the second State of Origin match approaching at the MCG on Wednesday night, the New South Wales Blues and Queensland Maroons find themselves in an unprecedented situation.

For the first time in the 47-year history of the series, the two teams have such intimate knowledge of each other's strengths, vulnerabilities, and potential tactics. This familiarity stems from the fact that many players are clubmates in the NRL, and assistant coaches often serve as spies, providing detailed insights into opposing players. NSW captain Isaah Yeo acknowledged this, stating that there is little they do not know about each other due to the constant interaction in clubland.

The coaching staff and players freely share tactical and technical information about their NRL clubmates, except for sensitive details regarding injuries or personal histories that could cause upset. NSW coach Laurie Daley benefits from assistants Matt King (Sydney Roosters) and Brett White (Newcastle Knights), who provide intel on Queensland players from their clubs, including Robert Toia, Sam Walker, and Lindsay Collins (Roosters), and Kalyn Ponga (Knights).

Meanwhile, Queensland coach Billy Slater relies on assistant Ben Te'o, a former Brisbane Broncos coach, to gather data on Blues players Payne Haas and Kotoni Staggs. However, the Maroons may have less intel on NSW playmakers, as departing QRL chief executive Ben Ikin noted, partly due to Frank Ponissi's dual role as Melbourne Storm's head of football and Blues team manager.

Slater's preparation is meticulous, often studying players in his video room at his rural retreat outside Melbourne, which he also uses for his commentary work with Nine. Daley, too, is more prepared than ever, with detailed strategy meetings that rank players fourth or fifth in their positions. The abundance of video analysis tools means that coaches could theoretically exchange game plans without affecting the outcome.

Secret moves, like the Sharks' scrum base try in their 2016 grand final win, are nearly extinct. Execution and fatigue are the deciding factors now. A prime example is the matchup between NSW's Ethan Strange and Queensland's Sam Walker. Both are halves with unique skill sets and promising futures.

Opposition players can immediately visualize Strange's distinctive step and fend combination, while Walker's preference for playing before the line forces defenses to come to him, allowing late decisions to pass, kick, or run. The Blues trained at AAMI Stadium on Monday morning in an opposed session against a Storm NSW Cup and Academy combination. The fullbacks, James Tedesco (NSW) and Kalyn Ponga (Queensland), showed vulnerability in the series opener, where three tries came from kicks.

With defenses at Origin level so skilled, kicks often provide the only route through. Modern fullbacks stand behind a single marker, making them susceptible to dummy half runners who hold them at the ruck before passing to the backs for a kick. Queensland's Harry Grant is dangerous at the ruck, and Storm teammate Cameron Munster is adept at short kicks.

However, the elliptical MCG poses unique challenges for kickers due to the larger gap between the dead ball line and the fence, making judgment on kick weighting more difficult. The Blues have not lost at the MCG in 30 years, and their confidence was evident as they dined at Il Duca restaurant on Monday night, opposite the ground. The resident waiter spontaneously boomed out Nessun Dorma, an aria popularized by Luciano Pavarotti, which translates to 'I will win.

' Whether the Maroons, dining at the more upmarket Squires Loft in Albert Park, heard it remains unclear, but it certainly set the tone for the encounter. The inside knowledge each team possesses is immense, but ultimately, it will be execution under pressure that decides the victor on Wednesday night





brisbanetimes / 🏆 13. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

State Of Origin Rugby League MCG NSW Blues Queensland Maroons

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Klein should stand down from Origin duties following gambling revelationsAs the NRL closes in on what it hopes will be a $4 billion broadcast rights deal, it is now dealing with unwanted attention.

Read more »

Klein should stand down from Origin duties following gambling revelationsAs the NRL closes in on what it hopes will be a $4 billion broadcast rights deal, it is now dealing with unwanted attention.

Read more »

Apisai Koroisau's Unlikely Path to NRL and State of Origin RecallFormer NRL recruitment manager Mark Hughes directed Koroisau to a trial that launched his career; after suspension, he returns to the Blues squad as oldest player.

Read more »

Injury circus over as Moses makes Blues fitness call: Origin DailyInjury circus over as Moses makes Blues fitness call: Origin Daily

Read more »