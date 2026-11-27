Jiang Lin, the first female skipper and first double-handed winner of the Sydney to Hobart, returns for the 2026 race with Alexis Loison on a larger Min River. She recalls sleep deprivation and hallucinations during the 2025 race.

Jiang Lin is returning to the Sydney to Hobart after becoming the first female skipper and owning the first double-handed yacht to win the Tattersall Cup, the trophy awarded to the overall winner of the 2025 race.

She is about as unconventional as Sydney to Hobart winners come. In doing so, Lin became the first female skipper to lift the silverware, and her yacht Min River became the first double-handed boat to win the race. When she first entered the race in 2021, Lin also became the first Chinese skipper in Sydney to Hobart history.

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Jiang Lin Shares Race Hallucinations

Standing on the marina at the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia in Sydney on Thursday, with each of her toenails painted a different colour, Lin peered out from underneath a legionnaire and hair dyed in blue and purple streaks. She began to recount how, on the third night of last year's race, she began hearing voices that were not there. I forgot to sleep, she said. Three days or four days, we just had to tough it out.

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By the third, I started to hear voices. Lots of people talking but I cannot make out what they are talking about. I know it is not real, so I can tell myself that. After achieving several firsts in last year's race, Lin and her crewmate Alexis Loison return for the 2026 edition, again on a double-handed boat.

Lin and Loison were awarded the Tattersall Cup after successfully lodging a protest against BNC, whose crew broke race rules. This time they will sail a slightly larger vessel which retains the Min River name, after the body of water which passes through Lin's hometown in the Fujian province in southeastern China. Lin grew up on her grandparents' working boat, transporting building materials. Her family spent so much time on it that her mother gave birth to her brother onboard.

Lin's Path To Double-Handed Victory

So I always loved being on the water, she said. Lin was drawn to sailing after moving to Australia 15 years ago. After working as a crew member on other Sydney to Hobart yachts, Lin purchased her own vessel and entered the 2021 race as an owner and skipper for the first time. Heading into her sixth Sydney to Hobart last year, Lin's loftiest goal was to win the double-handed division.

I was thinking because it is one of the smallest boats, I could not imagine beating all those maxis, it was not part of my plan, she said. If I could win the division, that would be my dream come true. Shortly after leaving Sydney Heads, the maxis soared off into the distance and Lin and Loison's gruelling passage began.

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Amid mass retirements, they spent four days sailing with minimal sleep, and were on the verge of delirium by the time they reached the River Derwent. For all her achievements, becoming the first female skipper to win the Sydney to Hobart is the one of which she is most satisfied. I feel proud of it because it is hard, she said. I hope that maybe other women see it and can feel like it is something they can do too. That is what I get out of it.