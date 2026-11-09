Oscar Piastri Splits From Mark Webber Management After Difficult 2026 F1 Season

Oscar Piastri has parted ways with the management team led by Mark and Ann Webber after a challenging 2026 F1 season. Both sides described the split as mutual and appropriate at this stage.

Oscar Piastri has split from his management team, led by former Formula 1 driver Mark Webber and his wife Ann, after a challenging 2026 season on the track.

The Australian driver and Webber released a joint statement on Monday evening, confirming the agreement to separate was a mutual decision. Piastri, a McLaren star, has parted ways with Webber after the management group guided him since 2019. The Webbers had been working with the Australian driver throughout his rise from the early stages of his career into Formula 1, where he competed at the front early on.

Also read Norris takes São Paulo GP pole in wet qualifying as Piastri starts 10th

Webber Says Proud Of Piastri Development

Mark Webber said in the statement that the management team was proud of its role in Piastri's development. He said, We are proud to have played a pivotal role in the formative years of Oscar's career and to have placed him in F1 so that he could compete at the front so early on. Webber added that reduced trackside involvement this season led to the mutual decision to end the agreement.

Advertisement

He said, Following our reduced trackside involvement this season, we have collectively agreed that now is an appropriate time to bring our management agreement to a close. Webber explained the split would allow both sides to move forward separately. He said, This will allow Oscar to build on his achievements under a new management structure, and for us to embark on our new ventures. We wish Oscar all the very best for a long and successful career.

Piastri also released a statement, thanking the Webbers for their work with him over the years. The driver said, I'd like to thank Mark and Ann for all their support and advice over the years. Their guidance has been invaluable, particularly in navigating the beginning of my F1 career. I wish them all the best going forward.

Piastri Faces Difficult 2026 F1 Season

It has been a difficult season for Piastri. The Australian driver has not won a race in more than a year, in a 2026 F1 season marred by poor luck, errors and reduced pace. The campaign included setbacks such as falling victim to an unfortunate combination of cold tyres, a torque spike and driver error. There were also electrical issues in Shanghai, which saw his McLaren unceremoniously towed from the grid before the formation lap.

There have been glimpses of a potential resurrection, with podium finishes in Miami and Japan and a close call in Austria. However, F1's new regulations and changed cars have completely changed the landscape for his team McLaren. Piastri was unable to realistically fight for the championship, which was won last week by 20-year-old Kimi Antonelli of Italy.

Advertisement

Partnership Ends To Allow New Ventures

The management split marks the end of a partnership that helped guide Piastri from the early stages of his career into Formula 1, where he competed at the front early on. Both sides described the decision as mutual and appropriate at this stage. Piastri is expected to build on his achievements under a new management structure, while the Webbers move on to new ventures.