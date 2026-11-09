Oscar Piastri and Mark Webber End Management Agreement After Seven Years

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri and manager Mark Webber have ended their management agreement after working together since 2019. Piastri sits seventh in the 2026 standings with three rounds remaining.

Oscar Piastri and Mark Webber have ended their management agreement, with three rounds of the 2026 Formula 1 season remaining and the next race in Las Vegas on Sunday, November 22 AEDT.

The split between the McLaren driver and the nine-time Grand Prix winner was announced on Monday and takes effect immediately. It ends an almost seven-year relationship between Piastri and the management agency run by Webber and his wife Ann. Webber signed Piastri at the end of 2019, after the Melburnian won the Formula Renault Eurocup, the first of three consecutive junior championships. Piastri then joined the Renault junior driver program in 2020.

Also read Norris takes São Paulo GP pole in wet qualifying as Piastri starts 10th

Webber Moves Piastri To McLaren

That path was meant to lead to a debut with the Alpine-branded French team in 2023, after Fernando Alonso announced his intention to quit. Alpine, however, had not offered Piastri a valid contract. Webber had already been turned off by Alpine attempts to farm Piastri out to smaller teams further down the grid. He took advantage of the situation to move his protege into Daniel Ricciardo seat at McLaren for the 2023 debut.

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The switch transformed Piastri career prospects. While Alpine has languished in the bottom half of the title table, Piastri scored his maiden Grand Prix podium in his first season, wins in his second season and contended for the championship last year. Webber, from Queanbeyan in New South Wales, was a fixture in the McLaren garage during Piastri first three campaigns to help the Melburnian get up to speed.

Earlier this year it was announced he would step away from the paddock to make room for Pedro Matos, his Formula 2 title-winning race engineer, and mental coach Emma Murray to join the entourage. There had been long-running speculation last year of tension between Webber and McLaren over various decisions that some perceived as showing bias for Norris title campaign.

Management Split Details And Reasons

Those included the team orders at the Italian Grand Prix and the handling of their collision on the opening lap in Singapore, both of which were a factor in Piastri late-season collapse. Piastri said at the start of the season there was no specific trigger for the change in management structure and that Webber would still manage his commercial affairs.

We are proud to have played a pivotal role in the formative years of Oscar career and to have placed him in F1 so that he could compete at the front so early on, Webber said in a statement. Following our reduced trackside involvement this season, we have collectively agreed that now is an appropriate time to bring our management agreement to a close.

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This will allow Oscar to build on his achievements under a new management structure and for us to embark on our new ventures. Piastri thanked the pair for their support and recognised their guidance had been invaluable. I would like to thank Mark and Ann for all their support and advice over the years, he said. Their guidance has been invaluable, particularly in navigating the beginning of my F1 career.

Piastri Current Season Performance

I wish them all the best going forward. Piastri, who won back-to-back titles in Formula 3 and Formula 2 in 2020 and 2021, has not won a race this season. He finished sixth in Brazil on Sunday. The winner of nine grands prix has not been on the podium for 16 races.

Piastri is seventh in this year standings with 152 points. The 25-year-old has had a difficult campaign adjusting to the new regulations, having gone winless so far this season, with just two podium finishes to his name, the fewest of any of the frontrunning drivers. Though teammate Lando Norris is only one place ahead of him on the title table, the Englishman three victories, including in Brazil at the weekend, have him an unreachable 94 points ahead.

Piastri looked like he might win the championship last year before being overhauled by Norris and ending up third.