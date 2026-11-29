Oscar Piastri starts fourth at the 2026 Qatar Grand Prix behind pole-sitter George Russell. Mandatory two-stop strategy enforced due to heat limits at Lusail.

Oscar Piastri begins the penultimate round of the 2026 Formula 1 World Championship in fourth place at the Qatar Grand Prix. The McLaren driver aims to replicate his recent podium success in Las Vegas as the season nears its conclusion at the Lusail International Circuit.

Qatar Grand Prix Grid Starting Positions

Mercedes driver George Russell secures pole position for Monday morning's session, with his teammate Kimi Antonelli occupying the first row alongside him. Oscar Piastri holds the third starting spot, positioning himself to challenge for points in a season where he has demonstrated strong performance on similar tracks. Lando Norris also features prominently in the mid-field contention as teams fight for final championship standings.

Also read Mercedes Lockout Front Row as Piastri Secures P4 for Qatar GP

Mandatory Two-Stop Strategy Enforced

Pirelli has mandated that every driver must pit at least twice during the 57-lap race. This rule is a direct response to extreme track temperatures expected to damage rubber quickly. Each set of tyres is limited to a maximum of 27 laps to prevent failures on the high-speed circuit.

Pit Lane Incident and Administrative Fines

Tensions in the paddock were heightened by a safety incident involving Red Bull driver Isack Hadjar. The team received a fine after Hadjar ran over a mechanic's foot in the pit lane. This event added complexity to race day operations as officials monitored safety compliance strictly.

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Track Characteristics and Speed Zones

The Lusail International Circuit features four distinct Straight Mode Zones for telemetry and racing dynamics. These zones occur on the main straight into turn one, between turns three and four, turns ten to twelve, and turns fifteen to sixteen. Originally designed for motorcycle racing, the layout now serves as a challenging test for car aerodynamics and braking systems.

Weather Impacts on Tyre Strategy

High ambient temperatures are forecasted to exacerbate tyre degradation throughout the event. Drivers Franco Colapinto and Sergio Pérez start on hard compounds to manage the thermal stress, while the rest of the grid opts for medium compounds. This strategic divide will heavily influence overtaking opportunities during the penultimate round.