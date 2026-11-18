A newly built Bahamian inspired home on the Bundeena waterfront, a restored Italianate residence near the beach in Brighton and a four level Tesserarch design overlooking Bronte Beach are among five luxury homes for sale near the water.

A newly built coastal home on the Bundeena waterfront, a restored Italianate residence in Brighton and a four level home overlooking Bronte Beach are among five luxury properties for sale near the water.

The homes span sea, river and lake settings, offering private beach access, jetty berths and panoramic views. Here is what each property offers. Inspired by the Bahamas, this newly built coastal home sits along the Bundeena waterfront. The property occupies a north-facing position with 180-degree panoramas across Bonnie Vale and Port Hacking to the Royal National Park, Maianbar and Cronulla.

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Bundeena Coastal Home Features

The home spans three levels, with an open-plan living and dining area featuring floor-to-ceiling windows and four bedrooms, including a top-floor private retreat with its own rooftop terrace. Outside, there is a sunken spa, an outdoor pizza oven and private stairs that lead to the beach. This grand Italianate residence at 31 Middle Crescent, Brighton, is located just moments from the beach.

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Set on approximately 1141 square metres, the home has been restored and features elegant leadlight windows, intricate cornices, ornate fireplaces, high ceilings and antique chandeliers sourced from France. There are four bedrooms, with a fifth transformed into a private cinema. The main suite has a walk-through room, an en suite and a claw-foot bath. Outside, there is a pool, evergreen gardens and twin garages, with one now used as a teenage retreat.

A freestanding Edwardian home is close to Albert Park Lake and just three doors from Middle Park Beach. The home retains many period features, including its facade, high ceilings, Baltic pine floors, leadlight windows and four fireplaces. It has been updated for modern living with camera and alarm security, garden irrigation and ducted heating and cooling.

Brighton Italianate Residence Details

Highlights include expansive living and dining areas, three bedrooms, plus an additional fourth bedroom or studio upstairs with views across the bay and the city skyline. At 161A Macpherson Street, Bronte, a newly built home designed by Tesserarch sits over four levels. It faces north and overlooks Bronte Beach. The open-plan kitchen, dining and living areas flow onto the rooftop terrace and garden to maximise the panoramic views.

The lower level features a wellness zone, while four bedrooms, including a master with dressing room, balcony and en suite, are spread across the middle two levels, with a lift serving all four. Other highlights include exterior timber-look battens, feature curves, an interior Mediterranean style, a built-in banquette in the dining area and a Taj Mahal quartzite island kitchen. This Hamptons-inspired home sits on the Nerang River. A 10-metre jetty features concrete piles and four jet-ski docks.

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Bronte Beach Home Amenities

The exterior of the property adds to this outdoor playground with a 15-metre lap pool, poolside pavilion, separate pool house with a wet bar and bathroom, an open-air entrance, outdoor shower and yard. Inside, a dedicated cinema, private gym, sauna and games room overlook the garden. Other features include a gourmet entertainer's kitchen, six bedrooms and a separate studio on the lower level with a kitchenette, bathroom and patio, offering flexibility for guests, extended family, or a dedicated workspace.

The home is positioned on a quiet street with no through traffic. From coastal panoramas and the sound of crashing waves to jumping onto a boat or jet-ski and enjoying the aquatic playground, living near the water offers plenty of advantages. Whether it is the sea, river or lake, these five luxury homes combine period character, modern design and direct access to the water.