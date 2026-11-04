Five Luxury Homes with Rooftop Terraces Listed for Sale in Five Suburbs

A new list highlights five luxury homes for sale with rooftop terraces offering city, water or park views. The properties are in Carlton, Cremorne, Prahran, Cammeray and Kangaroo Point.

A new list highlights five favourite luxury homes for sale with rooftop terraces, offering city, water or park views. These private spaces are ideal for entertaining and relaxing, especially as the weather warms up.

Beyond personal benefits, green or shaded rooftop terraces can improve a home's energy efficiency and increase its value. The selection includes properties in Carlton, Cremorne, Prahran, Cammeray and Kangaroo Point. 19 Drummond Street, Carlton VIC You will find an inner oasis on the rooftop terrace of this Carlton home, with views across the Melbourne skyline and an al fresco deck with a Louvretec roof. It is the ideal setting for entertaining all year round.

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Luxury Homes With Rooftop Terraces

Architect Robert Simeoni designed the extension for this renovated Victorian. It features a flexible floor plan with multiple living zones and five bedrooms, four with their own private en suites, plus a newly renovated studio above the garage. Other highlights include hydronic heating, high ceilings, solid timber floors, ducted vacuum, double-glazed windows and solar power. Cremorne Property This rooftop terrace features both a deck and artificial turf areas, offering views towards Chatswood.

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The Cremorne property sits on a sought-after street within walking distance of Cremorne shopping village, the Orpheum Cinema, and local cafes and restaurants. In addition to the rooftop terrace, there are plenty of outdoor entertaining options, including a patio, a courtyard and balconies. There is also a gym, a cellar and a lock-up garage with storage.

The freestanding home's location is a major drawcard. 35 Hinton Lane, Prahran VIC Custom-designed for contemporary inner-urban living, this home spans three floors and features a rooftop terrace. Along with city views, the terrace features decking, a barrel-style sauna and an outdoor shower. The property features a gourmet kitchen appointed with concrete benches and a 90-centimetre classic English-style oven, as well as a light-filled dining area that opens onto a north-facing balcony.

Properties in Cammeray and Kangaroo Point

The location is also convenient, within walking distance of Greville Street, Chapel Street and Commercial Road, Prahran Station, Prahran Market, trams, Grattan Park and public and private schools. 5 Churchill Crescent, Cammeray NSW Luxurious and calming, this rooftop terrace offers views over the pool and the surrounding lush greenery of harbourside Primrose Park. The indoor-outdoor flow is a definite highlight.

Other features include a studio/gym, wine cellar, sauna, dedicated home office and gourmet kitchen featuring an integrated French-door Fisher and Paykel fridge and Smeg appliances. Additional property features include generous off-street parking, two lock-up garages, and designer bathrooms with porcelain and marble-veined detailing. 5/4 Macdonald Street, Kangaroo Point, QLD The Heirloom Penthouse is a landmark two-level residence featuring a private rooftop measuring approximately 227 square metres with panoramic views across the Brisbane River, City and the Story Bridge.

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The terrace is accessible via a lift and a private staircase, and was conceived as an extension of the residence. It features a private pool, a separate fireside, covered formal entertaining zones, an outdoor kitchen and a covered dining setting. Inside, the Australian design studio Carr has created an interior characterised by refined materiality, generous proportions and considered functionality. It features natural stone, warm timber and brushed metal finishes.

Residents have exclusive access to the building's fully equipped gym, sauna, cold plunge and dedicated wellness areas. The list showcases how rooftop terraces add both lifestyle and value to luxury homes.