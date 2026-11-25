A roundup of five luxury Australian homes features dedicated home offices designed by leading architects, from a Tudor Revival residence in Woollahra to a Catalina home in Teneriffe with a 976-bottle wine cellar.

Five luxury Australian homes with standout work-from-home spaces have been highlighted, ranging from a Tudor Revival residence in Woollahra to a Catalina home in Teneriffe with panoramic Brisbane River views and a 976-bottle temperature-controlled wine cellar.

Since the pandemic, working from home has become the norm for many employees, with some working full-time from home offices and others taking a hybrid approach. Whether you are working or studying, having the right set-up is key. A dedicated space with few distractions, good lighting, reliable connectivity, ergonomic comfort, and room to store any resources or equipment is essential. The five homes below each offer a purpose-designed study or office that meets those needs.

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Melbourne Designers Create Royal Office Space

Created by Melbourne design royalty Christopher Doyle, Davies Henderson and Paul Bangay, an impressive Toorak residence features a home office fit for royalty. With a built-in bookshelf that is not only practical but also makes an interesting visual feature for any Zoom call, a desk, hardwood floors, an arched window and a grand piano, the room offers a stylish space for working from home.

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Located on Linlithgow Road, the home also features a private cinema, full-scale entertaining areas, a gym, two additional bedrooms, and turnstile parking for six cars. This grand Tudor Revival residence in Woollahra includes a study with lots of period charm. A large bay window features a built-in seat overlooking greenery. The room has high ceilings, a split system, a lounge area, a built-in desk and shelving, and abundant natural light.

Other highlights include a dedicated wellness zone with a hot tub, sauna and cold plunge, as well as a custom-designed children's playhouse with its own climbing wall. Set over two levels, Lady of St Kilda is an Edwardian home renovated by Bojan Simic Architecture. The result is a blend of original period features, such as fireplaces and leadlight windows, and contemporary additions, including the home office, which is located on the first floor.

The room features a large built-in desk with seating for two and sits in a quiet corner of the home. Other highlights include the dramatic central void, designer lighting and a stone kitchen that connects to the outdoors through oversized dual sliding doors to an al fresco deck, framed by bespoke perforated screens and deep, private gardens.

Mosman Home Features Dual Desks and Shelving

At House 6, 161 Raglan Street, Mosman, NSW, the study includes dual desks, built-in shelving and cupboards, making it an ideal spot to work from home, study or for multiple family members to work side-by-side. Located in the gated Tregoyd Estate on Balmoral Slopes, the freestanding Torrens Title home features a Hamptons-style interior and a tropical garden.

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At 93 Macquarie Street, Teneriffe, QLD, the largest of the Catalina homes was originally conceptualised by Hong Kong- and Southern China-based architect Wilfred Wong. With enough room for a lounge and plenty of natural light through the windows, you can kick back and relax after a long day of working from home. It features panoramic views across the Brisbane River towards Hawthorne and Hamilton, plus a 976-bottle temperature-controlled wine cellar and, outdoors, a 25-metre heated swimming pool.

Each property combines a functional workspace with the amenities of a luxury residence.