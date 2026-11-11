Five Luxury Tree-Change Homes for Sale Include Noorilim Estate and Waterfront Retreat

A tree change offers health benefits, a slower pace, larger land and lower prices. Five luxury properties are highlighted, including historic Noorilim Estate, a modern waterfront home with private tidal beach, Cardington Park and a renovated Sunshine Coast Hinterland house.

A tree change can offer health benefits and a slower pace of life. Property options are another advantage, often with larger land sizes and houses costing far less than those in the city.

Many are rich in history and of luxurious quality. Here are five favourite luxury tree-change homes for sale now. Noorilim Estate sits along the Goulburn River and features an Italianate mansion of luxurious proportions. Designed in the gold rush era, around 1879, by architect James Gall for parliamentarian William Winter-Irving, the building features a majestic tower, elaborately arched verandahs, grand columns and ornate balustrades.

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Luxurious Mansion with Historic Flair

This high standard continues throughout the home's 20 rooms and 10 bedrooms. The great hall has soaring ceilings, Corinthian columns, elaborate cornices and luminous Minton tiles laid by Italian artisans. A minstrel gallery once hosted a performance by operatic soprano Dame Nellie Melba. The property has 300 established trees, including ancient Moreton Bay figs, rolling lawns, an Italian garden and a circular rose garden with a central fountain.

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It also features an ornamental lake and a boathouse. With its own private tidal beach, this waterfront property designed by architect Darren Tye was completed only recently. The approximately 891 square-metre property also includes a deep-water jetty and boathouse. The home features a pavilion form, clean lines and lots of natural light.

The floorplan, high ceilings and wide stacker doors create an indoor-outdoor flow that makes the most of its setting. Upstairs, a separate retreat with a bedroom and wet bar can be used as guest accommodation or for flexible family living. The home features a sculpted Corten steel facade, while inside, substantial glazing offers views across Port Phillip Bay to the You Yangs, Port Arlington, Swan Bay and Mud Island.

Modern Comforts and Wellness Retreat

There are polished concrete floors with underfloor hydronic heating, rich grey ironbark walls, four distinct living spaces and integrated technology including Sonos sound, and a dedicated communications room. The property includes a separate double-storey residence, The Cottage, which has its own gate and three bedrooms. There are also established gardens, paddocks, a separate wellness retreat, an inviting in-ground pool and spa and manicured lawns. The home is located at 760 White Hill Road, Red Hill VIC.

Perfect for the equestrian lover or cattle farmer, Cardington Park spans almost 60 hectares, featuring manicured gardens, mostly cleared blocks of land, fenced paddocks and a dam. The home sits at the end of a tree-lined driveway and includes an open-plan layout that captures views of the surrounding scenery. There is an additional separate cottage, a detached garage and workshop, and a large shed. Located in the Sunshine Coast Hinterland, this property blends a rich history with extensive contemporary renovations.

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Exquisite period features include original leadlight glass windows and doors sourced from Brisbane's historic Petrie Mansions, as well as solid timber internal doors with period detailing. Updates include a modern kitchen with LED-illuminated granite benchtops, a steam oven, a pyrolytic oven and a speed oven, plus bifold doors that open to the surrounding verandah and entertaining areas. The garden is another highlight, with fruit trees and established magnolias, camellias, azaleas, agapanthus, bromeliads, poinciana trees, Australian natives and privacy hedges. Save