Australian man first to receive gene therapy for bubble boy disease, gains 10kg

A 29-year-old Australian man with severe combined immunodeficiency has become one of the first people in the world to receive an experimental gene therapy, which has improved his immune system and allowed him to gain 10 kilograms and come off medications.

A 29-year-old Australian man has become one of the first people in the world to receive an experimental gene therapy for severe combined immunodeficiency ( SCID), also known as bubble boy disease.

The treatment has improved his immune system, allowed him to gain 10 kilograms, and come off medications. Matthew Rozek received the therapy at the US National Institutes of Health in Maryland last August. The treatment was developed by researchers at the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute in Melbourne, led by Professor Shalin Naik with Dr Miles Horton. They corrected Rozek's genetic mutation using a blood in a dish system.

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Naik said, We can very quickly take someone like Matthew's blood, simulate his disease in a dish, and test these brand-new therapies that are coming out to see which one works. Each person needs their own personalised gene therapy. Rozek was born without a functional immune system and spent his early years largely inside a Melbourne hospital. Everyday germs posed a constant threat.

When chickenpox circulated through his primary school, he stayed home for weeks. Parties, shopping malls, flights, public transport and art galleries were off limits, especially during winter, when he retreated to the safety of his home like a hermit. The slightest sign of a scratchy throat triggered a wave of anxiety about ending up in hospital again.

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Once I was in the teenage years, that's when you notice that everyone else is normal and I'm not, Rozek said, sipping a hot chocolate in the food court of the Spencer Outlet Centre in Melbourne's CBD. It's a big adjustment. SCID is a devastating, life-shortening condition widely known as bubble boy disease because of David Vetter, a Texan boy born with SCID in 1971 who spent almost his entire 12 years inside a sterile plastic chamber.

Newborn Screening And Bone Marrow Transplants

Every Australian child is now tested for SCID at birth through the newborn heel prick, and about six new cases are diagnosed a year. The standard long-term treatment is a bone marrow transplant from a matched donor, which can carry serious risks including graft failure and death. Rozek had a transplant as a toddler, but it gradually failed over time, leaving him with minimal immunity.

By adulthood, his health had deteriorated to the point where doctors warned he faced up to a 50 per cent chance of dying if he underwent a second bone marrow transplant. Rozek wasn't prepared to take this risk. In a desperate search of another option, one of his clinicians at the Royal Melbourne Hospital, Dr Samantha Chan, reached out to Dr Suk See DeRavin, an Australian researcher overseeing gene therapy trials at the US National Institutes of Health in Maryland.

For three years, the two doctors corresponded by email, shipping samples of Rozek's blood to the US on dry ice to test his eligibility for an upcoming trial. Rozek flew to Maryland last August to receive the experimental treatment. After three weeks of medical tests and a full genetic panel, he underwent a two-day process called apheresis in which his stem cells were harvested through a line in his neck.

Over the next month, scientists genetically edited those cells in a laboratory. He received chemotherapy to make room in his bone marrow for a 30-millilitre infusion of his repaired cells. This allowed his body to build the functioning immune system he was born without. It's just crazy that I still am alive, Rozek said.

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I just don't know how the body can function without the immune system. Chan says Rozek would have died without access to the trial. There's no doubt it's been a huge success, she says. It offers hope at a normal life.

Being able to offer them a solution that doesn't carry the mortality rate of something like a stem cell transplant can be life-changing. Fear of infection is really debilitating, says Chan. They want to be able to go to school, but then they're afraid of bringing the virus home. It's a really life-altering disease.

Australian Gene Editing Research

Walter and Eliza Hall Institute researchers are now working to bring similar treatments to Australia. Backed by a $5 million Medical Research Future Fund grant, Naik's team is developing a way to package gene-editing machinery into microscopic mRNA droplets, similar to those used in COVID-19 vaccines. This would allow doctors to repair a patient's stem cells with a simple injection in the arm, avoiding the need for bone marrow transplants.

It will encode the machinery that the patient needs to correct their mutation, says Naik, who estimates his team is two to three years away from clinical trials. For the first time in his life, Rozek is properly absorbing nutrients, which means he has gained a much-needed 10 kilograms. Chronic gut infections had previously prevented his body from absorbing crucial vitamins and minerals from food. Blood tests show his immune system is improving, allowing him to come off medications.

The full benefits may not be seen for another few years. While the treatment has turned Rozek's life around, it won't reverse decades of damage inflicted on his body as a result of not having an immune system. A childhood infection has left him with about 70 per cent lung capacity, and he has ongoing issues with his bones as a result of being malnourished for so long. It won't fully cure everything, he says of the treatment.

Life After Treatment

But it was the easiest decision I've ever had to make. It's also allowed him to step back into normal life, and do many things that other people take for granted.