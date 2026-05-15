Out with the Old, in with the New: WSL's Final Season Expansion and Farewells

The Women’s Super League (WSL) plays host to its final season with 12 teams before expansion to 14. The three leading clubs (Chelsea, Manchester City, and Manchester United) have announced essential departures, including the departures of key forwards Shaw, Kerr, and England, forming a transitional period in the league.

Saturday’s Women’s Super League season finale signals the culmination of several key forward lines and the definitive departure of a number of players such as Kerr, Shaw, and England.

Chelsea hold a strong interest in securing Shaw, while several high-scoring players closer to the end of their deals aim to secure new contracts. Chelsea’s exit from the competition leaves several clubs such as Arsenal, Aston Villa, and Manchester City to prepare for a period of post-season rebuilds. The transition period ahead for key players will be closely observed by WSL clubs





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Women's Super League Women's Soccer Transfer Window Club Expansions Rebuilds Forwards' Departures Chelsea Manchester City Manchester United Arsenal Transfer Fees Felicia Schröder Katrina Gorry

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