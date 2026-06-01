Outback Queensland Council Grows Own Crops to Boost Income

The Richmond Shire Council in Queensland is growing its own crops to help pay for a more livable community for local ratepayers. The council is anticipating a profit of up to $500,000 from this season's sorghum crop, which will be used to benefit local residents.

An outback Queensland council is growing its own crops to help pay for a more livable community for local ratepayers. The Richmond Shire Council is anticipating its coffers will soon be boosted by up to $500,000, depending on the profit made by this season's sorghum crop growing on the town common.

Thirteen hundred hectares of grain sorghum was sown by the local council in January on a parcel of state-owned land at Maxwelton, about 100 kilometres east of Julia Creek in north-west Queensland. The plot in the tiny outback town is being leased to the Richmond Shire Council from the Queensland government. The council's decision to grow its own crops is part of a broader effort to build income streams for the community.

Mayor John Wharton believes that if the council can make a profit from the crop, it can use that money to benefit local residents, such as providing free child care. The council has already harvested 1,000 tonnes of chickpeas from the same plot of land in 2025, and is optimistic about the future of dryland cropping in the region.

Agronomist Angus Dalgliesh is providing expertise to the Richmond Shire Council and is optimistic about the future of dryland cropping in the region. The state government has helped fund two 2,000-tonne silos at Maxwelton, with construction on a third silo underway. The Richmond Shire Council has worked closely with the Queensland Department of Primary Industries, providing data around prices paid per hectare, and the cost of spraying, clearing and harvesting.

Assessing the figures behind growing a cash crop has attracted the attention of other local governments, including the Longreach Regional Council. Richmond Mayor John Wharton has been up-front about the modest profit from the 2025 chickpea crop, saying that mainly a lot of it went into the development of the land, so this year they didn't have to plough out at all, they just planted straight into the old dead chickpeas.

A six-figure profit from the first season, after costs, was still a welcome cash injection for the Richmond Shire Council. The return on investment is a lot higher than what it is for grazing, according to Longreach Mayor Tony Rayner. And so for our agricultural sector that goes through some challenging times, it could be another option, another diversification. Richmond Mayor John Wharton believed local governments everywhere should be looking for their own opportunities to make more money





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Richmond Shire Council Queensland Outback Crops Income

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