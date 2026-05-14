Outcry over proposed restrictions on welfare benefits for non-citizens in Australia

The Coalition has proposed restricting certain welfare payments to Australian citizens, leading to non-citizen Australian residents' exclusion from 17 welfare programs. The move sparked national outcry, with critics questioning the new plan's fairness and equal rights for everyone in the country.

Non-citizens would lose access to 17 welfare programs under a sweeping Coalition proposal aimed at curbing migration and easing housing pressure. The Coalition has unveiled a new plan restricting certain welfare payments to Australian citizens ahead of tonight’s budget-in-reply.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrests continue to spark national outcry as another immigrant mother and her child are deported after having overstayed their visas. The Opposition Leader, Angus Taylor, unveiled the new plan on Thursday morning, stating the move would reduce migration in Australia and help address the national housing shortage.

Mr Taylor’s plan would exclude non-citizen Australian residents from more than a dozen benefit schemes, including the age pension, disability support payments, JobSeeker, Youth Allowance, parental leave pay, and Carer allowance. He said the move could save the budget 'many, many billions' and urged committed non-citizens to become Australian citizens.

The Opposition Leader's plan had support from Shadow home affairs minister James Paterson and Shadow finance and government services minister Claire Chandler, but was criticized by Greens Senator David Shoebridge for being 'unprecedented' and unequal. The current system in Australia prioritizes residency over citizenship, while some other countries tie welfare eligibility to residency alone





SkyNewsAust / 🏆 7. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Angus Taylor Welfare Reform Migration National Housing Shortage Australian Citizenship Age Pension Disability Care Allowance Jobseeker Youth Allowance Carer Allowance Opposition Leader

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Michelin Guide to South Australia: State Government Deals with Tourism AustraliaThe Michelin Guide is coming to South Australia to publish its first Australian edition next year, after the state government brokered a multimillion-dollar deal that Tourism Australia twice declined. The guide will send restaurant inspectors to review fine-dining restaurants within their star and Bib Gourmand (value) rating system, with results to be published exclusively online.

Read more »

Michelin Guide coming to SA, after Tourism Australia declination: Minister, financial trade secretsThe Michelin Guide, the world's leading restaurant guide, has announced that it will publish its first Australian edition next year. The journey of the Michelin Guide to Australia commenced after the state government brokered a deal that Tourism Australia twice declined. The official selection for the Michelin Guide South Australia 2027 will be revealed in Adelaide, in October.

Read more »

Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers Announces Record Defence Spending for Australian Submarine Agency and Aukus Deal ExpansionAustralian Treasurer Jim Chalmers has announced high defence spending for the 2026 federal budget, with funding for the Australian Submarine Agency jumping significantly to $512 million for the next financial year. Additionally, the budget for the Aukus deal has ballooned by more than $430 million over four years, leading to the increase in funding and staffing for the Australian Submarine Agency. The new funding and staffing levels will ensure the agency can deliver on its commitment to securing Australia's first nuclear-powered submarine fleet.

Read more »

Invictus Australia Abandoned Recovery Programs for Australian Defence Force Members: Government Announcement Shocks Charity ChiefInvictus Australia, a charity supporting serving and former Australian Defence Force members through sport, wellbeing, and community programs, had its recovery programs cut in light of a government decision to boost defence spending.

Read more »