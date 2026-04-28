Outer Suburbs Bear the Brunt of Rising Fuel Costs and Poor Public Transport Access

A new study reveals that low-income residents in Australia’s outer suburbs are disproportionately affected by high fuel prices and inadequate public transport, forcing them into long, costly commutes. The Vampire index highlights the stark divide between well-connected inner cities and transport-deprived outer areas, where families struggle with financial strain and limited mobility options.

Residents in Australia’s outer suburbs, particularly those with lower incomes, are facing severe challenges due to rising fuel costs and inadequate public transport infrastructure. Jaksha Singh and her husband moved to Mount Atkinson, a greenfield development 30km west of Melbourne, expecting a walkable community with amenities like a Westfield shopping center, playgrounds, and a train station.

However, the lack of reliable public transport has forced Singh to spend up to 40 minutes driving to the nearest train station daily, followed by a 90-minute commute to Richmond in the city’s east. Despite both partners working full-time, the family struggles with financial strain from mortgage payments, childcare costs, and soaring fuel prices.

Singh explains that their budget is stretched thin, forcing them to cut back on dining out, extracurricular activities, and even travel during school holidays due to high petrol costs. Researchers at RMIT University, led by Professor Jago Dodson, have developed the Vampire index (Vulnerability Assessment for Mortgage, Petroleum, and Inflation Risks and Expenditure) to identify areas most vulnerable to economic pressures like rising interest rates and fuel prices.

The index, scored out of 30, reveals a stark contrast between affluent inner-city areas with robust public transport networks and outer suburbs where residents rely heavily on cars. Inner suburbs benefit from frequent trains, trams, and high-density amenities like libraries, schools, and restaurants, enabling shorter commutes and greater use of public transport or active travel.

In contrast, outer suburbs like Mount Atkinson have limited public transport options, with nearly 60% of residents driving to work. A recent survey found that only 26% of Victorians shifted some car trips to public transport after it was made free, highlighting the deep-rooted reliance on cars in these areas. The lack of public transport infrastructure in outer suburbs is not just a Melbourne issue but a nationwide problem.

Dodson notes that urban planning debates often center on whether poor public transport usage stems from network quality or land-use density. In suburbs without nearby shops or community centers, residents have little choice but to drive.

For example, Melbourne’s tram network is concentrated in inner areas, while Sydney’s has largely been replaced by buses, though new light rail projects are underway. The reality is that only about 20% of jobs in major Australian cities are located in central business districts, meaning many commuters, like Singh, travel between suburbs rather than into the city center. This mismatch between housing, jobs, and transport exacerbates financial strain for families already struggling with inflation and mortgage payments.

Without significant investment in public transport and urban planning, these disparities will likely persist, leaving vulnerable communities at a growing disadvantage





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