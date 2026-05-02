Outrage After Video Shows Man Assaulting Nun in Jerusalem

CCTV footage released by Israeli police shows a man attacking a French nun near King David’s Tomb in Jerusalem, sparking condemnation from Christian leaders and raising concerns about a rise in targeted violence against Christians in the region. A suspect has been arrested on suspicion of racially motivated assault.

A disturbing incident in Jerusalem has sparked widespread condemnation after footage emerged showing a man violently assaulting a French nun. The incident, captured on CCTV and released by Israel i police on Thursday, depicts the assailant running up behind the nun, who was dressed in a white robe, and forcefully shoving her to the ground.

The nun suffered a significant fall and remained lying on the pavement while the attacker initially walked away. Shockingly, he then returned to kick her and even confronted a bystander who attempted to intervene. The attack occurred on Tuesday near King David’s Tomb on Mount Zion, a site revered by Christians, Jews, and Muslims.

The Israeli police have arrested a suspect on suspicion of assault motivated by racism, though the identities of both the attacker and the victim have not been publicly released. Images shared by the police reveal visible bruising on the nun’s face, highlighting the severity of the assault. The French consulate in Jerusalem has confirmed that the victim is a nun affiliated with the French Biblical and Archaeological School of Jerusalem.

Father Olivier Poquillon, the director of the school, expressed gratitude for the support received, stating on social media that “the scourge of hatred is a common challenge. ” The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem has described the act as a “repulsive and barbaric hate crime committed against a defenseless nun. ” Authorities have emphasized their commitment to protecting religious communities and ensuring accountability for acts of violence, declaring a policy of zero tolerance.

However, concerns are growing about the frequency of such attacks and the perceived lack of adequate deterrence. Wadie Abunassar, coordinator of the Holy Land Christian Forum, pointed to a pattern of attacks targeting Christians, suggesting that the video footage was crucial in prompting a swift response. He expressed deep frustration with the legal system, citing instances where arrests do not lead to prosecutions, or where indictments are lenient.

The incident has ignited broader anxieties about the safety and security of Christian communities in the region. This attack is not isolated; it follows a series of recent events that have raised alarm among Christian leaders and international observers. Last month, two Israeli soldiers were relieved of their duties after a photograph circulated online showing one of them damaging a statue of Jesus Christ in southern Lebanon. This act of desecration sparked outrage and condemnation from Israeli officials.

Furthermore, in March, Israeli police blocked Christian leaders from accessing the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem to celebrate Palm Sunday Mass, an incident that also drew international criticism. For years, Christian clergy in Jerusalem have reported experiencing regular harassment, including verbal abuse, spitting, and physical assaults, often perpetrated by Israeli extremists. The Israeli foreign ministry has condemned the attack on the nun as “despicable,” reaffirming that violence against religious communities is unacceptable.

The Vatican has been contacted for comment. The escalating tensions and repeated incidents underscore a worrying trend of targeted violence against Christians in the Holy Land, prompting calls for stronger protection measures and a more robust response from authorities to address the root causes of this growing problem. The situation is further complicated by ongoing conflicts in neighboring Lebanon, where Israeli military actions continue despite ceasefire efforts





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