Over 200 Arrested at Pro-Palestine Action Protest in London After Ban Ruled Unlawful

More than 200 people were arrested in London during a demonstration supporting Palestine Action, following a High Court decision that deemed the group's ban unlawful. The protest, which took place in Trafalgar Square, included participants of various ages and backgrounds. Demonstrators held signs advocating for Palestine Action and protesting alleged genocide. Despite the initial police stance, arrests resumed after the Home Secretary was given permission to appeal the court ruling, sparking further controversy regarding free speech and protest rights.

Over 200 individuals were taken into custody during the initial large-scale demonstration protesting the proscription of Palestine Action . This followed a High Court ruling deeming the ban unlawful. Hundreds assembled in London 's Trafalgar Square, displaying signs that read: I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action . The gathering, which took place on Saturday afternoon, saw demonstrators seated on camping chairs and the ground while holding placards.

According to the Metropolitan Police, by 4:50 pm, 212 people had been arrested, with ages ranging from 27 to 82. Some participants, resembling suffragettes and others wearing masks of Keir Starmer, were also present. Banners bearing messages such as Jurors deserve to hear the whole truth and Israel starves kids were prominently displayed near the National Gallery, at the top of the square. Early in the afternoon, officers initiated arrests at the perimeter of the demonstration. Several individuals were seen being escorted away from the site. One elderly woman using walking sticks was also removed by officers. As she was being led away, one woman remarked to officers: You could be on your way catching real criminals. The Met reported 92 arrests by 2:50 pm. Defend Our Juries, the organizing body behind the demonstration, stated that the Met were choosing to make arrests despite the government’s ban on the group being ruled unlawful by the high court, and leading lawyers warning that any arrests would be unlawful.\Zuhrah, a former prisoner who had undertaken a 48-day hunger strike, shared the perspective of many involved. She explained that a primary aim of the protest was to counteract the state’s attempts to silence them and prevent future activism, emphasizing their resilience in the face of adversity. She asserted that the government was attempting to portray those who destroyed weapons as terrorists, while the actual terrorists were those creating and using these weapons to harm innocent people. 72-year-old sculptor Ally criticized the proscription as blatantly absurd, expressing frustration with the ongoing suppression of protest and concerns about the government's stance on free speech. She added that the government's actions lacked public support. Retired British Library curator Andy Simons, aged 73, was also in attendance, holding a sign that read Free, free speech, advocating for the right to protest without violence. Robert Del Naja, a musician from Massive Attack, also participated, holding an I Support Palestine Action sign. He acknowledged the potential impact on his career, including travel restrictions, but found the police's subsequent U-turn and renewed arrests to be even more ridiculous. He expressed confidence in contesting an unlawful arrest, adding that Palestine Action's actions were patriotic as they were protecting the country from involvement in potential war crimes. Shabana Mahmood was granted permission to appeal against the high court’s decision. Initially, the Metropolitan Police stated they would cease arrests related to such offenses under the Terrorism Act but would gather evidence for possible future prosecutions. However, after the Home Secretary was given permission to appeal, the police revised their approach, referring to their initial statement as an interim position.\The demonstrations underscore the ongoing debate regarding the limits of free speech, the right to protest, and the actions of groups such as Palestine Action. The arrests have raised legal questions, especially after the High Court ruling. The gathering also reflected a broad range of viewpoints, from individuals with personal connections to those concerned about broader societal issues. The presence of high-profile figures, such as a musician, showed that the event was inclusive, raising additional public awareness. This event is a signal of the complexities involved in matters of political expression and governmental regulation. The ongoing legal battles and protests indicate that the issue has not been settled and that debate will continue. The differing interpretations of the court ruling and the government's response will further drive the discussion on free speech, protest rights and the way in which these are protected





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Palestine Action Protest London Arrests Free Speech

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