The body of Melbourne Cup runner So You Are was found in a skip bin at a Sydney waste facility, prompting his owner to demand accountability and the veterinary clinic to apologise.

The owner-breeder of Melbourne Cup runner So You Are has demanded a full investigation and accountability after the horse's body was found in a skip bin at a Sydney tip.

So You Are found in skip bin

Stuart Ramsey said heads have got to roll and called the handling of the five-year-old a bloody disgrace. The gelding was found in a skip bin at the Cleanaway Lucas Heights Resource Recovery Centre in southern Sydney on Tuesday, a day after being humanely euthanised. The image was shot by a builder and showed So You Are in the bin after being euthanised. The footage sparked outrage across the racing industry and among animal welfare groups.

Also read Melbourne Cup Horse So You Are Found in Skip Bin After Colic Death

So You Are, owned by Scone breeder Stuart Ramsey, had been trained by Bjorn Baker over the previous four months. That stint included four wins, three with jockey Rachel King aboard, as the horse surged through the ranks to make the $10 million Melbourne Cup on November 3 at Flemington. He finished eighth in the race and earned $1.4 million in prizemoney from eight career wins.

After the Melbourne Cup, So You Are was recovering from his campaign in a paddock in Camden when he fell ill with a severe bout of colic. He was rushed to the REC Equine Specialists veterinary clinic at Horsley Park in Sydney's west after showing signs of colic on Monday morning. He could not be saved. Racing NSW said its ongoing investigations found So You Are was being held temporarily awaiting burial when the footage was recorded.

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REC managing partner Jonathan Lumsden said the centre had spoken with So You Are's owners and trainers to apologise. He said the veterinary practice did not carry out the burial but took full responsibility for choosing the service provider and arrangements. What happened was unacceptable and disrespectful to So You Are and to everyone who cared for him. We are deeply sorry, Lumsden said.

Veterinary clinic takes responsibility

So You Are was in our care. We did not carry out the burial ourselves, but we chose the provider and the arrangements, and we take full responsibility for that. We should have known exactly how horses were handled after leaving our hospital, and we did not. That process is not good enough, and it must change.

REC said it had stopped using the service provider effective immediately and would review how those companies care for horses after deaths. No owner should have to go through what So You Are's connections have experienced this week. We will make sure it does not happen again, REC said.

Cleanaway said the horse had been taken to its facility in a small tipper truck and placed in the skip bin before burial because it was unsafe for that vehicle to approach the landfill. Ramsey, of boutique Hunter Valley farm Turangga Stud, said the veterinary clinic should take responsibility. It was not the contractor's fault; it was their fault. They were in charge of the horse, he said.

They did not even give us the option of burying him up at Turangga. They should all be out, gone. Ramsey said So You Are was more than just a racehorse and brought the family together. He said about 30 people travelled to Melbourne for the race.

Trainer calls for dignity

He declared racehorses among the best looked-after animals in the world. Trainer Bjorn Baker said he was deeply distressed by the handling of the much-loved horse's remains. He said the horse deserved to be treated with dignity and respect. Three-time Melbourne Cup winning jockey Kerrin McEvoy, president of the NSW Jockeys Association, called on racing authorities to ensure it never happens again.

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Any horse deserves better than that and it is disappointing the way it unfolded for the horse and connections, McEvoy said. The responsibility looks as though it has been shuffled down the pecking order and unfortunately the boxes have not been ticked off. The horses deserve better. It is shocking.

I think we are very good at horse welfare, but there are obviously areas that need to be improved. Trainer Joe Pride said it was sad that the mistake of a few had reflected on an industry that typically treated horses much better. So many people are going to be held responsible for the actions of so few, Pride said. I do not know how this happened.

It is clearly a mistake of some kind. An error of judgement, but it is sad that it reflects upon all of racing because it is nowhere near an indication of how we treat horses. At the end of the day, the poor animal is dead, but there is not much dignity there for it. Jockey Rachel King declined to comment, saying talking about the incident would only make her cry.

Animal groups criticize handling

The treatment of So You Are's remains has sparked strong criticism from animal welfare groups. Coalition for the Protection of Racehorses campaign director Elio Celotto said there is always the option to bury or cremate a horse.

However, it is more expedient to dump the horse at a local tip. This is business as usual for an industry where profit is always more important than sentiment, Celotto told AAP. Victorian Animal Justice Party MP Georgie Purcell said the case should force the industry to confront serious questions about duty of care. The racing industry breeds these horses and profits from them but fails the most basic obligation to treat them with dignity after death, she said.

Racing NSW said appropriate action would be taken if any wrongdoing was discovered in its ongoing investigation. Under NSW Department of Primary Industries guidelines, a licensed landfill is the preferred option for animals who have died via euthanasia due to the chemicals involved in the process, it said. The disturbing discovery adds to a dark time for NSW racing after the death of 22-year-old Scone apprentice Izzy Neale following a race fall at Warren on November 8. Her mount Marnoo was euthanised because of a catastrophic injury.