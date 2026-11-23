A new Oxfam report reveals that over 99 percent of Gaza is contaminated by heavy metals, asbestos, and explosive residues, posing severe health risks for generations.

A comprehensive new report by the international humanitarian organization Oxfam has concluded that more than 99 percent of the Gaza Strip is currently contaminated by hazardous materials resulting from military attacks. The study identifies heavy metals, explosive residues, and asbestos as primary threats to the Palestinian population, with potential health consequences lasting for decades. This environmental devastation poses a massive public health risk to air, soil, food, and water supplies for generations to come.

Scope of Environmental Contamination

The research, conducted in collaboration with the Conflict and Environment Observatory, utilized satellite imagery, remote sensing, and scientific analysis to map the extent of the damage. The report determined that the intensity and scale of the military campaign have affected approximately 78 percent of Gaza's total land area. Specific zones identified as having the highest levels of potential contamination include Gaza City, Khan Younis, Rafah, Jabalia, and the main Salah al-Din Road.

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According to United Nations estimates, the military operations in the enclave have generated 61 million tonnes of debris. Of this total volume, roughly 15 percent potentially carries a high risk of hazardous materials, including untreated sewage and chemicals from destroyed household items. The destruction of infrastructure has left these contaminants entering the ecosystem through the air, water, and food supply chains, creating a pervasive threat to human safety.

Accusations of Environmental War Crimes

Amitabh Behar, the executive director of Oxfam, has explicitly accused Israel of committing environmental war crimes. In a formal statement, Behar asserted that Israel's ongoing military operations constitute genocide that includes deliberate assaults on the environment. He argued that these actions are threatening life both in the present and for future generations, fundamentally degrading the environmental conditions necessary for human survival.

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Behar further stated that the widespread destruction and contamination of Gaza breach Israel's legal obligations under international humanitarian law and human rights law. The report characterizes these military methods as environmental war crimes because they cause widespread, long-term, and severe damage to the natural environment, a prohibition explicitly established by international legal frameworks.

Collapsing Sanitation and Health Crisis

The destruction of critical infrastructure has led to a near-total collapse of the sanitation system across the Gaza Strip. Oxfam notes that major wastewater treatment plants and desalination facilities have been destroyed or damaged by Israeli strikes, disrupting the water supply for civilians. Broken pipelines and wells have exacerbated the situation, leaving the population without reliable access to clean water.

This infrastructure failure has triggered a surge in infectious diseases, with the Gaza health authority recently warning of a rapid resurgence of meningitis. The health authority highlighted that this resurgence threatens to trigger a full-scale epidemic, particularly among children who are most vulnerable to contaminated water and poor sanitary conditions. The lack of functioning desalination plants and water wells has directly contributed to this public health emergency.

Israeli Military Response to Allegations

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have strongly rejected the findings of the Oxfam report, describing it as presenting a biased and misleading picture of the situation in Gaza. In an official statement, the IDF argued that the report ignores the operational complexity of the conflict and dismisses Israel's ongoing efforts to mitigate harm to the civilian population and civilian infrastructure during hostilities.

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The military maintained that it is mitigating harm to the surrounding environment and civilian population to the greatest extent possible. The IDF stated that it actively works to maintain the water supply and the upkeep of essential infrastructure in Gaza, asserting that its actions are necessary and proportionate. Despite these claims, the report continues to highlight the severe and long-lasting environmental impact of the military campaign.