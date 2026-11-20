Pacific islanders face a sickening disconnect at Cop31 as progress on fossil fuel transition stalls. Marshall Islands diplomat Albon Ishoda highlights the urgent need for climate finance and action against rising sea levels.

Pacific islanders attending the United Nations climate summit in Antalya are expressing deep frustration over the slow pace of global action on climate change. As the Cop31 summit nears its scheduled conclusion on Friday, likely extending into the weekend, diplomats from low-lying nations are confronting what they describe as a sickening disconnect between diplomatic rhetoric and the devastating climate realities facing their communities. The core of their anger stems from the lack of meaningful progress on transitioning away from fossil fuels and securing adequate funding for climate resilience.

Financial Gaps and Diplomatic Disappointment

Albon Ishoda, a diplomat for the Marshall Islands, articulated the existential anxiety felt by leaders from low-lying atolls located between Hawaii and Australia. He noted that the current diplomatic environment forces him to go to sleep every night wondering what the outcomes mean for their survival. For these nations, the issue is not merely political but关乎 existence, as rising seas threaten to submerge their homelands completely. The frustration is exacerbated by the perceived inadequacy of financial support mechanisms despite urgent warnings from scientists.

Also read Fossil fuel lobbyists are trying to derail climate action once again at COP31. Can they be stopped?

The Pacific Resilience Facility was established to provide cash for damages caused by climate-driven extremes and to prepare for future disasters. Despite an initial pledge of US$67m (A$101m) from the Australian government three years ago, the fund continues to struggle for broader support. It remains approximately US$300m (A$451m) short of its US$500m (A$751m) funding goal. A showcase event at the summit featuring Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese resulted in only one new commitment: a US$5m (A$7.5m) offer from Australian miner and philanthropist Andrew Forrest.

Overshoot Risks and Fossil Fuel Interests

Ishoda and other Pacific delegates are increasingly concerned with the concept of climate overshoot, which refers to the duration and extent to which global temperatures exceed the 1.5C threshold established in the 2015 Paris Agreement. Scientists confirmed months ago that this target would be breached, with a temperature rise of 1.8C now considered the best-case scenario in the near term. This overshoot poses a severe threat to Pacific islands, where warming oceans cause expansion and melting ice sheets discharge more water from land into the sea.

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New research indicates that while Pacific islands experienced less than five flooding days a year in the 2010s, this number is expected to increase five-fold by 2050. Specific nations including Tuvalu, Fiji, the Marshall Islands, Kiribia, Micronesia, and the Cook Islands could face more than 50 days of flooding annually. Fiji Climate Minister Lynda Tabuya stated that the Cop31 summit must establish red lines, insisting that any final deal must articulate a clear transition away from fossil fuels and keep the 1.5C target alive, even if temporarily overshot.

Historical Influence and Corporate Capture

Pacific island nations have historically held an outsized influence on the UN climate process, dating back to the Kyoto Protocol in 1997. Bill Hare, chief executive of Climate Analytics and an advisor to island states for decades, noted that the planet owes these nations a great debt. He recalled how Samoa influenced talks leading to Kyoto and how Pacific nations helped rescue the process after it nearly collapsed in Copenhagen in 2009. Hare praised their approach, describing it as quiet, consistent, solid, and forceful, rather than aggressive.

However, the current negotiations face criticism for being influenced by countries with substantial fossil fuel interests. Critics have pointed out that Australia and Turkey, which lead the negotiations, have significant stakes in the fossil fuel industry. Vishal Prasad, a student at the University of the South Pacific in 2019, identified the slow progress at summits as a result of corporate capture by fossil fuel lobbyists. This idea is now gaining traction through legal channels, championed by Vanuatu Climate Change Minister Ralph Regenvanu.

Legal Strategies and Future Preparations

Looking beyond the immediate summit, Pacific leaders are exploring alternative avenues to hold major emitters accountable. An idea originating from a Fiji classroom continues to reverberate as a potential solution to the slow diplomatic progress. Prasad and Regenvanu are backing an International Court of Justice (ICJ) case, which aims to use international law to force stronger climate action. Regenvanu was seen moving between negotiation rooms in Antalya this week, advocating for this legal strategy.

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Next year, Tuvalu will host the second conference of the Santa Marta process. This initiative is dedicated to getting countries to agree to a just transition away from fossil fuels. The event represents a critical step in ensuring that the Pacific voice remains central to global climate policy. As the Cop31 summit concludes, the region remains determined to push for actionable commitments rather than empty promises, fearing that failure at this stage could be catastrophic for their future.