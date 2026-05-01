Pakistan Mediates Between US and Iran as Peace Talks Stall

Pakistan is actively working as a mediator between the United States and Iran, attempting to revive stalled peace talks despite a recent failed attempt at direct negotiations. The country is facilitating communication and proposing solutions to address key issues, including Iran's nuclear program, while navigating complex geopolitical dynamics.

Pakistan is playing a crucial, yet complex, role as a mediator between Iran and the United States , attempting to revive stalled peace talks . This effort gained prominence last weekend as US envoys traveled to Islamabad amidst a previous unsuccessful attempt to initiate a new round of direct negotiations.

While direct talks have hit a snag, Pakistan is actively facilitating communication, passing proposals between the two nations to maintain momentum towards a potential agreement. Officials emphasize the high stakes involved, not only for regional stability but also for the global economy, particularly impacting vulnerable populations like those in Pakistan, whose energy import costs have significantly increased due to the ongoing tensions.

The initial breakthrough came with an all-night negotiation session in Islamabad in April, representing the highest-level engagement between the US and Iran since 1979. However, despite nearing a potential deal, the US withdrew, citing insufficient concessions from Iran, while Tehran claims the US abruptly abandoned the process. Following this setback, Pakistan’s role shifted to a more discreet backchannel approach, focusing on maintaining the existing ceasefire – a significant achievement lasting over three weeks.

Both Iran and the US acknowledge Pakistan as the primary channel for negotiation, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif indicating a revised offer is anticipated. There is growing frustration from some Iranian voices regarding Pakistan’s perceived inability to enforce commitments made during negotiations. Key sticking points remain the Iranian nuclear program, specifically uranium enrichment and the existing stockpile of highly enriched uranium.

Proposals include a potential 10-year moratorium on enrichment, with the highly enriched uranium potentially transferred to Russia – a possibility discussed between US President Trump and Russian President Putin. Experts suggest a win-win solution is essential, acknowledging that Iran is unlikely to concede to all US demands and that past pressure tactics have proven ineffective. Pakistan is actively engaging regional and international partners, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, Japan, and the UK, to garner support for the diplomatic process.

Despite the challenges, Pakistani officials remain optimistic, emphasizing that diplomatic efforts are ongoing, even in the absence of face-to-face meetings, with various proposals remaining on the table. The situation is delicate, with the US considering a return to military action and Iran signaling a long-term strategy, while Pakistan strives to bridge the gap and secure a peaceful resolution





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