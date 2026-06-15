Pakistan Prime Minister says US and Iran have reached a peace deal after talks. The Albanese government's changes to the capital gains tax could improve productivity, according to economists.

Pakistan PM says US and Iran reach peace deal after talks. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong have released a joint statement welcoming the agreement between the US and Iran.

The Albanese government's changes to the capital gains tax could improve productivity by taxing assets like property and shares more consistently, according to Australian National University economist Peter Varela. Young people will not notice the extra tax they pay as a result of the government's changes to the capital gains tax, according to economist Matt Grudnoff from the left-wing Australia Institute.

Graeme Samuel, former Chamber of Commerce president and ex-chair of the ACCC, said that private vested interests in opposition to the capital gains tax changes are overriding the public interest. Business advocacy groups have delivered a united message to the Senate inquiry into the government's changes to negative gearing and the capital gains tax discount, arguing that the changes discourage investment and punish business owners.

The changes to the capital gains tax are expected to raise $1.8 billion in revenue over the next four years, with the majority of the revenue coming from the reduction in the capital gains tax discount. The government's changes to the capital gains tax are part of a broader package of tax reforms aimed at reducing inequality and improving the economy.

The package includes changes to negative gearing and the capital gains tax discount, as well as an increase in the top tax rate. The changes are expected to have a significant impact on the economy, with some economists predicting that they could lead to a reduction in investment and a decrease in economic growth.

However, other economists argue that the changes are necessary to address the issue of inequality and to improve the economy in the long term. The government's changes to the capital gains tax are also expected to have an impact on the housing market, with some economists predicting that they could lead to a decrease in housing prices.

The changes to the capital gains tax are expected to be implemented in the coming months, with the government providing more information on the details of the changes in the near future





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Pakistan PM US And Iran Peace Deal Capital Gains Tax Productivity

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