Pakistan Train Bombing: At Least 23 Killed In Suicide Attack

A suicide bombing on a train in Pakistan has left at least 23 people dead and more than 70 wounded, police said. The attack occurred near the southwestern city of Quetta, a region plagued by insurgents. The outlawed Baloch Liberation Army has claimed responsibility, targeting a train carrying security personnel.

Suicide bombing near railway track in Pakistan kills at least 23 peopleA suicide bomber detonated an explosives-laden vehicle near a railway track as a passenger train travelled through the south-western Pakistani city of Quetta , killing at least 23 people and wounding more than 70 others, officials have said.

The force of the explosion on Sunday caused two of the train cars to overturn and catch fire, sending thick black smoke into the air, according to footage shared online. The attack happened in an area where security forces are usually stationed, badly damaging several nearby buildings and smashing more than a dozen vehicles parked along the road, according to witnesses and images circulating on social media.

Doctors at local hospitals said they had received the wounded, with 20 in critical condition. Three security officials told the Associated Press on condition of anonymity that the bodies had been transported to hospitals after the attack. The outlawed Baloch Liberation Army, or BLA, which demands independence from Pakistan’s central government, has claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement sent to reporters. The militant group said it had targeted a train carrying security personnel.

Quetta is the capital of insurgency-hit Balochistan province. The oil- and mineral-rich region has long been the scene of a low-level insurgency. The insurgents have frequently targeted security forces, government installations and civilians in the province and elsewhere in the country. Shahid Rind, a Balochistan provincial government spokesperson, said: “We strongly condemn the targeting of innocent civilians and are deeply saddened by the loss of precious human lives.

Terrorist elements deserve no leniency. ” He said after the explosion a medical emergency was declared at hospitals in Quetta and an investigation had been launched. Pakistan’s prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, strongly condemned the attack, calling it a ‘cowardly act of terrorism’ in a post on X. Pakistan’s prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, strongly condemned the attack, calling it a “cowardly act of terrorism” in a post on X and offering condolences to the families of the victims.

Balochistan’s chief minister, Sarfraz Bugti, strongly condemned the attack in Quetta, saying the militants had targeted “innocent civilians, including women and children”, and vowed to “hunt (them down)” in a post on X. Bugti and the federal government in Islamabad often use the phrase “Fitna al-Hindustan” to refer to the BLA, which they allege is backed by India. New Delhi denies the allegation.

Pakistan’s president, Asif Ali Zardari, denounced the bombing, saying militants and their backers sought to undermine Pakistan’s role in regional and international peace efforts. The attack came a day after Pakistan said the US and Iran were close to reaching a “memorandum of understanding” to end the war in the Middle East that began on 28 February after the US and Israel attacked the Islamic Republic, upending global travel and spiking oil prices.

The US president, Donald Trump, saidPhotograph: Arshad Butt/AP Zardari promised in a statement that Pakistan would “defeat terrorists, their facilitators, financiers and those providing them safe havens”. Pakistan and India have long had strained relations and fought two of their three wars over Kashmir, which is claimed by both in its entirety. Although Pakistani authorities say they have quelled the insurgency, violence in Balochistan has persisted.

At least 26 people, including soldiers, were killed in 2024 when a suicide bomber attacked a train station in Balochistan





GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Pakistan Train Bombing Suicide Attack Quetta Baloch Liberation Army Terrorism

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

AFL and Super Netball Match Affected by Train Disruptions This WeekendNews about train disruptions affecting AFL and Super Netball matches, with a particular focus on the upcoming Collingwood vs West Coast match at the MCG.

Read more »

AFL Saturday LIVE: ‘Scott Pendlebury Day’ swings into action; Patrons warned about train disruptionsCraig McRae is determined to ensure the “energy” buzzing around Collingwood in the build-up to Scott Pendlebury’s record-breaking appearance is put to good use. First up, however, the Kangas clash with Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium.

Read more »

More than a dozen killed as bomb explodes near train in PakistanA powerful bomb has exploded near a railway track as a train carrying passengers passed through the south-w...

Read more »

Baloch Liberation Army Claims Train Explosion in Pakistan's Balochistan ProvinceAn explosion that hit a shuttle train carrying Pakistani security personnel and their families killed at least 24 people and injured around 70, local officials say. The attack is the latest in a series of strikes on trains, security forces, and infrastructure in the Baloch province.

Read more »