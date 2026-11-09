Palangkaraya Haze Crisis: Families Seal Homes As Toxic Smoke Envelops Indonesian City

Residents of Palangkaraya endure toxic PM2.5 levels, sealing homes and using oxygen tanks while volunteer safe houses struggle to protect vulnerable populations from severe wildfire smoke.

Residents of Palangkaraya, a city of approximately 300,000 people in Indonesia, are living under a persistent cloud of toxic smoke that has engulfed the region for months. The crisis, driven by widespread wildfires in the surrounding forests, has turned daily life into a battle for breathable air, forcing families to seal their homes and restrict movement to protect their health.

Household Life Under Toxic Smoke Conditions

Daily routines in Palangkaraya now begin with immediate air quality checks, either through handheld devices or by observing orange-hued skies. Apri Dona Yusmelita, a 27-year-old mother, has spent the last four months keeping her two children confined to a single bedroom equipped with an air purifier. The family has spent roughly half their time in this room to avoid the acrid fumes that seep through walls and windows.

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Yusmelita describes the physical toll on her five-month-old son, who suffers from persistent phlegmy coughs that induce vomiting and hinder his weight gain. She has relocated the television and dining activities to the bedroom, noting that the infant's lungs are far more sensitive than adults. When her mother briefly took the children outside, their symptoms flared immediately, prompting Yusmelita to say she cannot bear the pitiful sight of their struggle.

The situation is compounded by rotating power outages, which disrupt the operation of air purifiers and make indoor confinement feel even more isolating. Yusmelita emphasizes that the smoke, which turned yellow recently, has made the bedroom the only perceived safe space within their home. The family's experience reflects a broader reality where the air itself has become a direct threat to life and well-being.

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Volunteer Safe Houses Address Critical Health Needs

Local authorities have struggled to manage the scale of the disaster, leaving indigenous organizations to fill the gap. The Ranu Welum Foundation, an Indigenous group, has established 14 smoke safe houses equipped with air purifiers, oxygen tanks, and nebulizers. These shelters, often located in rooms donated by churches or public buildings with airtight concrete walls, cater primarily to vulnerable populations like children and the elderly.

Roro Ardya Garini, a 35-year-old co-founder of the foundation, explains that these shelters are not replacements for hospitals but provide essential relief for those unable to filter their own homes. While anyone is welcome on severe days, volunteers sometimes must turn away individuals with critical conditions. In one instance, a baby suffering from acute oxygen deprivation was quickly directed to an emergency room.

Another shelter operated by the volunteer group JPIC Kalimantan highlights the desperate measures families are taking. Sabrina Alfiana, a 26-year-old mother, supervises her four-year-old son, Fahreza Alfarizqia, as he uses a nebulizer. Despite sealing her home, Alfiana notes that smoke inevitably seeps through cracks, making the clean air in volunteer centers a vital resource for residents who cannot escape the toxic environment.

Regional Impact And Ongoing Government Response

The haze from annual slash-and-burn fires, often used for palm oil cultivation in the world's largest producer, has spread across Southeast Asia. Affected areas include Brunei, Timor-Leste, the Philippines, and Vietnam, leading to school closures and tens of thousands of hospitalizations for respiratory issues. Singapore has established its own air-conditioned shelters, while Kuala Lumpur has seen increased demand for veterinary care for pets and oxygen tanks for humans.

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Despite the Indonesian government dispatching firefighters and pledging to pursue companies accused of arson, previous decades of promises to address the fires have yielded limited results. In Palangkaraya, volunteers like 23-year-old Melodyna Adhesiva continue to monitor air quality readings, specifically PM2.5 levels, and share results on social media to keep the public informed. The crisis underscores a systemic failure to protect citizens from environmental hazards that have become a permanent fixture of life in the region.