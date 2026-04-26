Palestinian Authority Holds Local Elections in West Bank and Deir al-Balah, Gaza

The Palestinian Authority conducted local elections in the West Bank and the Gaza city of Deir al-Balah, aiming to reinforce its claim over the territory and potentially pave the way for broader national elections. The vote saw low turnout, particularly in Gaza, amid ongoing humanitarian crisis and political divisions.

The West Bank -based Palestinian Authority expressed hope that including the Gaza city of Deir al-Balah in the local elections would strengthen its claim to authority over the territory, from which it was ousted by Hamas in 2007.

While some Gazans, grappling with dire needs in the devastated enclave, welcomed the opportunity to participate in the democratic process, voter turnout was notably low. Mamdouh al-Bhaisi, a 52-year-old voter in Deir al-Balah, expressed pride in the return of democratic processes following the recent conflict.

However, official figures revealed a turnout of only 22.7 percent in Deir al-Balah and 53.44 percent in the West Bank. Counting commenced immediately after polls closed, with results anticipated later Sunday. Political analyst Hani Al-Masri attributed the low turnout in Gaza to the ongoing humanitarian crisis, emphasizing that survival needs overshadowed political engagement. He also noted that a boycott by certain factions contributed to the lower participation rate in the West Bank.

President Mahmoud Abbas, casting his ballot near Ramallah, affirmed that elections would eventually be held throughout the Gaza Strip when conditions permit, reiterating that Gaza is an integral part of the Palestinian state. He highlighted the efforts to ensure elections in Deir al-Balah as a demonstration of national unity. Observers, including foreign diplomats, monitored the voting process in the West Bank, where voters expressed desires for improvements in local services like water and infrastructure.

Manar Salman, an English teacher in Jericho, stated the need for someone who can improve the local community. However, some questioned the timing of the vote, citing the ongoing war in Gaza and escalating settler attacks in the West Bank. Ziad Hassan, a businessman, expressed discontent with holding elections amidst these crises, while Abed Jabaieh, a former mayor, emphasized the urgent need for security from settlers and new leadership willing to advocate for Palestinian rights.

The elections follow a US-brokered ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, though subsequent talks have yielded limited progress towards a lasting settlement involving international supervision of Gaza. European and Arab governments generally support the restoration of Palestinian Authority governance in Gaza alongside the establishment of an independent Palestinian state encompassing Gaza, East Jerusalem, and the West Bank.

Western diplomats view these local elections as a potential step towards broader national elections and reforms aimed at enhancing transparency and accountability within the Palestinian Authority. Munif Treish, a candidate in the West Bank, expressed hope for legislative and presidential elections in the future. This vote marks the first of its kind in Gaza since 2006 and the first Palestinian elections since the start of the Gaza war over two years ago.

The Palestinian Authority faces economic challenges, including Israel’s withholding of tax revenues, raising concerns about potential economic collapse. Israel justifies this action by citing welfare payments to prisoners and families of those killed, alleging they incentivize attacks.

Furthermore, the Israeli government has facilitated land acquisition by settlers in the West Bank, with Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich openly opposing the establishment of a Palestinian state. In Deir al-Balah, despite suffering less damage than other Gazan cities, the election committee cited widespread destruction as a reason for not holding voting across the entire Gaza Strip, with over half of the territory under Israeli control and the remainder governed by Hamas.

Some Palestinian factions boycotted the elections due to the Palestinian Authority’s requirement for candidates to support its agreements, including recognition of Israel. While Hamas did not formally nominate candidates, one list in Deir al-Balah was perceived as aligned with the group





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