Palestinian infant killed by Israeli gunfire in Hebron as father calls for accountability

A seven-month-old Palestinian boy was killed and his parents injured when Israeli soldiers fired at their car in Hebron despite the vehicle stopping as ordered. The father demands an investigation and accountability for the soldier.

Fahd Abu Haikal, a lecturer at Bethlehem University, is grieving the loss of his seven-month-old son, Sam, who was killed on Friday evening when Israeli soldiers opened fire on their car in the Tel Rumeida area of Hebron .

According to Abu Haikal, the family was driving through the city when soldiers signaled for them to stop. He complied, bringing the car to a complete halt and raising his hands on the steering wheel. Despite this, a soldier fired at the vehicle. A bullet passed through Abu Haikal's hand and struck Sam, who was being held by his mother in the back seat.

The infant was critically injured and later died at a hospital. His parents were also injured. The family included the couple's 11-year-old son and Abu Haikal's mother. Abu Haikal emphasized that it was broad daylight, the windows were not tinted, and the soldier was about 10 meters away.

He said the soldier could clearly see that the occupants were a family. The Israeli military stated that troops fired at a vehicle they believed was moving toward them, but an initial inquiry found that those injured were uninvolved civilians. The military expressed deep sorrow for any harm caused to uninvolved individuals and said the incident is under review.

Abu Haikal called for an investigation and accountability, saying, I demand and expect, if there is any conscience, any law, any morality, that the soldier who fired the shots will be held accountable for his actions. This case must not be closed without an investigation and without accountability. At the very least, I do not intend to give up. This incident is part of a pattern of violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.

In a similar case on March 15, Israeli troops in Tamoun, in the northern Jordan Valley, opened fire on a vehicle, killing Ali Bani Odeh, 38, his wife Waad Bani Odeh, 36, and their sons Othman, six, and Mohammad, five. According to the Israeli human rights group B'Tselem, soldiers removed two other children from the vehicle, Khaled, 11, and Mustafa, eight, both of whom suffered minor shrapnel injuries.

The organization said troops then subjected Khaled to a violent interrogation at the scene. B'Tselem also stated that the military initially prevented ambulances from reaching the area and allowed medical teams access only after a delay. Soldiers later confiscated the family's vehicle, which was riddled with bullet holes. The ongoing conflict has taken a heavy toll on Palestinian children.

Since the war in Gaza began, at least 240 children have been killed in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, with 49 people killed this year alone. The Israeli army chief has acknowledged that troops in the West Bank are killing like we haven't killed since 1967. The international community has condemned such actions. The United Nations and human rights organizations have repeatedly called for an end to Israeli settlement expansion and for accountability for violence against civilians.

In response to the Hebron killing, Palestinian officials have urged an independent investigation. The father, Fahd Abu Haikal, continues to seek justice for his son. He described the moment of the shooting: The soldier was about 10 meters away from me. He saw me, he saw my wife and the children.

The windows were not tinted, it was broad daylight and everything was clear. You can't say he didn't see that it was a family. I stopped as I was instructed to, and then they simply shot at the car. There was no clear checkpoint, just soldiers standing in the street.

I stopped when I was asked to, and then the shooting started. Abu Haikal's story highlights the fear and vulnerability of Palestinian families under military occupation. The killing of infants and children has become a tragic recurring theme, drawing international outrage. Activists and human rights groups continue to document these incidents and call for an end to impunity.

The situation remains tense, with ongoing military operations and settler violence exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the West Bank. As the world watches, families like Abu Haikal's are left to mourn and demand justice in the face of overwhelming military force





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