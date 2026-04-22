Palestinian Teen Killed in West Bank Shooting During Settler Attack

Aws al-Naasan, 14, and Jihad Abu Naim, 32, were killed after Israeli settlers opened fire near a school in al-Mughayyir, sparking widespread condemnation and raising concerns about escalating violence in the West Bank. The incident highlights the ongoing challenges faced by Palestinians and the increasing frequency of settler attacks.

The village of al-Mughayyir, located northeast of Ramallah, was plunged into mourning on Wednesday as family and friends gathered for the funeral of Aws al-Naasan, a 14-year-old boy tragically killed during an attack by Israeli settlers.

The incident, which also resulted in the death of Jihad Abu Naim, a 32-year-old parent, and left three others wounded, has sparked outrage and condemnation. Witnesses and local officials report that settlers initially opened fire near a school, targeting students before extending their assault to others who arrived at the scene. Disturbing footage circulating online shows a settler, identified by activists as a known assailant with a history of attacks on the village, advancing towards al-Mughayyir armed with a rifle.

The footage captures the settler crouching and firing at least eight rounds in the direction of the school, creating a scene of chaos and panic. Videos from the scene depict blood splattered across the street, frantic residents running for safety, and injured individuals, including children, being carried away. The heartbreaking moment Aws al-Naasan was shot has been captured on video, showing his friends desperately rushing to his aid and carrying his lifeless body.

Abu Naim, the second victim, was a parent who rushed to the school after hearing the gunfire and was fatally shot. The situation underscores the frequent and unprovoked attacks faced by Palestinians in the West Bank at the hands of Israeli settlers. Kathem al-Haj Ahmed, a 57-year-old witness, described the reality of life in al-Mughayyir, stating that settlers aim to displace the community, with the army and settlers often appearing to operate in concert.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) responded to reports of stone-throwing at an Israeli vehicle by deploying troops to al-Mughayyir. The IDF claims a reservist, who exited the vehicle, opened fire on what they described as “suspects. ” Subsequently, the IDF stated that soldiers intervened to quell a “violent clash. ” However, a military source revealed that the reservist involved has been suspended from reserve duty pending a criminal investigation by military police, and his weapon has been confiscated.

This incident is not isolated; it represents the latest in a series of escalating violence in the West Bank, which human rights groups have characterized as a concerning trend. The ongoing expansion of West Bank settlements, under the current Israeli government led by Benjamin Netanyahu, has contributed to the heightened tensions, with approximately 700,000 settlers now residing in the territory alongside around 2.7 million Palestinians. Beyond the tragic events in al-Mughayyir, other incidents highlight the systematic disruption of Palestinian life.

Activists reported that settlers used a bulldozer to demolish a school in Hammamat al-Maleh, near Tayasir in the Jordan Valley. In Umm al-Khair, South Hebron Hills, settlers from the Karmiel settlement erected razor wire, obstructing the route children take to school. Khaleel Alhathaleen, the head of Umm al-Khair’s village council, explained that this closure hinders students’ access to education.

Following over 40 days of school closures, children in Umm al-Khair returned to find their path to school deliberately blocked by settlers. These actions, coupled with the escalating violence, paint a grim picture of the challenges faced by Palestinians in the West Bank. The Palestinian health ministry reports a staggering number of casualties since October 7, 2023, with 1,152 Palestinians killed, including 239 children, and over 11,800 injured.

The international community continues to express concern over the deteriorating situation and calls for an end to the violence and a commitment to protecting Palestinian civilians and ensuring their access to essential services like education





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West Bank Israeli Settlers Palestinian Casualties Violence Al-Mughayyir Aws Al-Naasan Jihad Abu Naim Settler Violence

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