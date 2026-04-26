Palestinians Vote in First Elections in Parts of Gaza in Over Two Decades

Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank participated in local elections, marking the first vote in Gaza in over two decades and a significant step in the Palestinian Authority’s efforts to politically reconnect the two territories. The elections took place amid challenges, including low turnout in Gaza and logistical obstacles imposed by Israel, but voters expressed a desire for improved local governance and essential services.

Palestinians participated in the first elections held in parts of Gaza in over two decades, alongside tens of thousands voting in the Israel i-occupied West Bank .

The Saturday vote in Deir al-Balah, Gaza, was primarily a symbolic pilot election, according to officials, representing the Palestinian Authority’s attempt to politically reconnect Gaza and the West Bank. President Mahmoud Abbas, facing unpopularity in the West Bank and exclusion from US-led postwar plans for Gaza, aims to establish an independent state encompassing both territories.

The election in Deir al-Balah, which has avoided a full-scale Israeli ground invasion despite suffering damage from airstrikes, saw over 70,000 eligible voters for the municipal government. While turnout was modest, voters expressed a desire for basic public services, which have been largely absent. Throughout both Gaza and the West Bank, the elections focused on determining the composition of local councils responsible for essential services like water, roads, and electricity.

The West Bank witnessed a surprisingly strong turnout, nearing levels seen in previous local elections, defying expectations of widespread apathy. Preliminary results indicated a 53.4% overall turnout, with Deir al-Balah recording 22.7%. Voters emphasized the importance of having a voice in local governance and the enforcement of municipal laws to ensure fairness.

The Palestinian Authority, established through interim peace accords in the 1990s, remains the internationally recognized representative of the Palestinian people, administering semi-autonomous areas of the West Bank but having been ousted from Gaza by Hamas in 2006. However, the Authority’s credibility has been undermined by allegations of corruption, autocratic practices, its inability to achieve statehood amidst Israeli settlement expansion, and internal divisions with Hamas.

Abbas, elected in 2005 to a four-year term, has not held presidential or legislative elections since 2006, but the Authority initiated these local races following reforms enacted last year in response to international pressure. The Central Election Commission, led by Rami Hamdallah, aims to geographically link the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Due to the extensive destruction in Gaza, the commission chose Deir al-Balah for its initial vote but faced logistical challenges, including Israel’s alleged obstruction of essential materials like ballot papers and boxes. The commission improvised by repurposing materials, utilizing wooden boxes and ink from a previous vaccination campaign. It maintained that it did not coordinate directly with either Israel or Hamas prior to the vote.

The election reforms, signed into law by Abbas, allow for individual candidate voting and require candidates to endorse the Palestine Liberation Organization’s platform, which advocates for recognizing Israel and renouncing armed struggle, effectively marginalizing Hamas. Hamas won the 2006 parliamentary elections and seized control of Gaza in 2007, but did not actively obstruct the Deir al-Balah vote.

However, the future governance of Gaza remains uncertain, as the US ceasefire plan proposes an international Board of Peace and a committee of unelected experts, excluding both Fatah and Hamas, and progress on key aspects like disarming Hamas and reconstruction is currently stalled





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