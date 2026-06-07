Pancreatic Cancer Breakthrough: New Drug Doubles Survival Rates

A new drug, daraxonrasib, has shown promising results in treating pancreatic cancer, offering patients more precious time. This breakthrough is part of a broader trend in cancer research, where steady progress is made through small victories rather than a 'war on cancer' that promises a final cure.

Pancreatic cancer, one of the deadliest forms, has seen a glimmer of hope with a new drug, daraxonrasib, showing promising results. This drug targets a family of molecules known as Ras, which are often misregulated or mutated in cancer cells.

In a recent trial, daraxonrasib doubled survival rates for pancreatic cancer patients, from an average of six months to 13 months. While this might seem modest, it's a significant step forward for a disease with a typically grim prognosis. In the UK, only about one in 20 pancreatic cancer patients survive beyond five years. This breakthrough is not a cure, but it offers more precious time to patients and their families.

Moreover, daraxonrasib's potential extends beyond pancreatic cancer. It could transform the treatment of other cancers where Ras plays a role, such as about 40% of colorectal cancers and 30% of small-cell lung cancers. This progress is part of a broader trend in cancer research. Over the past decade, routine genetic screening has enabled more targeted treatments.

Instead of a 'war on cancer' that promises a final victory, we're seeing steady progress through small victories. Each year brings new detection methods, drugs, and treatments, winning more remissions, more time, and more life for patients





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