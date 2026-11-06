Paraguay President Santiago Pena Impeached Amid Banking Crisis

Former Paraguay president Santiago Pena faces house arrest after impeachment, following a banking crisis that froze 60% of citizens' accounts.

Paraguay an President Santiago Pena was removed from office and placed under house arrest immediately following his impeachment by Congress, a political upheaval triggered by a severe financial collapse that has left 2.9 million citizens unable to access their personal funds. The abrupt removal of Pena occurred just minutes before Vice President Pedro Alliana was sworn in as the new leader, marking a dramatic end to Pena's tenure amidst widespread public outrage and violent protests across the nation.

Impeachment Triggers and Immediate Detention

The legislative process to remove Pena from power began on a Wednesday and concluded on a Friday, with the final vote coinciding directly with his detention order. A public prosecutor, accompanied by police officers stationed outside Pena's residence, confirmed to local media that the former president was taken into custody. Prosecutor Elena Fiore Franco stated that Pena remained inside his home and voluntarily allowed authorities to enter, making himself fully available for all procedural requirements related to his investigation.

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Pena had attempted to resign on Thursday in an effort to maintain the special legal jurisdiction afforded to former presidents, which typically grants them lifetime Senate seats. However, lawmakers rejected his resignation, ensuring he would remain subject to ordinary courts rather than facing trial in the Senate. Prior to the conclusion of the impeachment proceedings, Pena took to social media to say goodbye, acknowledging the anguish of former Ueno bank customers who had lost access to their money overnight.

Banking Collapse and Financial Impact

The political crisis was precipitated by the suspension of operations at Ueno Bank, a move that froze the accounts of 2.9 million people. This figure represents approximately 60% of the country's adult population, effectively cutting off the majority of citizens from their own money. The freeze prevented even basic essential purchases, with reports indicating that families could not afford fundamental necessities such as bread and water due to the sudden loss of digital access to their deposits.

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The economic fallout was immediate and severe, with retail sales plummeting by as much as 80% as commerce ground to a halt. The crisis exposed the deep integration of state funds with the failing institution, as an estimated $800 million to $860 million in public pension and state funds had been invested in Ueno. Political analyst Hugo Duarte noted that because the bank operated with the implicit blessing of the presidency, most government-controlled pension funds chose to deposit their money there, magnifying the scale of the eventual disaster.

Allegations of Influence and Corruption

Public prosecutors opened an investigation into Santiago Pena on Thursday, suspecting him of illicit enrichment, money laundering, and influence peddling. The probe focuses on allegations that Pena used his political power to favor Ueno Bank, which experienced exponential growth under his administration. Pena held approximately US$1 million in shares of a company that later became Ueno Holding, the parent entity of the conglomerate controlling the bank. He acquired these shares in 2019 and only disposed of them in April 2025, a period that spanned his entire presidency.

Pena had previously stated that his purchase of shares was made purely as an investor, but critics argue that the trajectory of the bank was artificially accelerated by political connections. Shortly after taking office, Pena appointed Carlos Carvallo Spalding, a former CEO of Ueno, as the head of the country's central bank. Just three months later, Spalding, now in a regulatory role over his former employer, allowed Ueno to convert into a digital bank. This regulatory decision placed Ueno on a fast track to become one of Paraguay's largest banks by deposits in a remarkably short timeframe.

Political Fallout and Future Proceedings

The banking disaster eroded Pena's support base, leading to his removal even within his own right-wing party. During the impeachment session, opposition senator Rafael Filizzola characterized the situation as one of the biggest corruption scandals since the return of democracy in Paraguay. Filizzola described the event as the biggest fraud carried out from political power in the nation's democratic era, highlighting the perceived betrayal of public trust.

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As the new administration under Pedro Alliana takes over, the focus shifts to managing the economic fallout and addressing the demands of a frustrated populace. Protests have spread across the country, with some demonstrations escalating into violent clashes with police. The government now faces the urgent task of resolving the liquidity crisis for millions of citizens while navigating the legal complexities of the impeachment and ongoing criminal investigations into former President Pena.