Paramedic Stabbed in Broad Daylight Attack While on Duty in Reservoir

A paramedic was stabbed in the neck and slashed in the face while waiting for coffee in Reservoir. The alleged attacker was arrested hours later, but the incident has raised concerns about the safety of emergency workers.

A shocking incident unfolded in Reservoir this morning when a paramedic was brutally attacked while waiting for a coffee outside a café on Broadway. The male paramedic, who was on duty at the time, was approached from behind by a man who allegedly emerged from a small, red car around 11am.

The assailant stabbed the paramedic in the neck and slashed his face, leaving him with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was swiftly transported to a hospital for urgent medical treatment, while a brave bystander intervened to assist the injured emergency worker. According to Ambulance Victoria, the alleged attacker fled the scene in the same vehicle and was later apprehended at a residence in Winter Crescent just before 1pm.

The arrest came after a swift police response, though authorities are still appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage to come forward. The incident has sent shockwaves through the emergency services community, with Victorian Ambulance Union Secretary Danny Hill expressing deep concern. He emphasized that such attacks have a profound impact on frontline workers, who already face immense stress in their roles.

Hill urged the public to treat emergency responders with respect, noting that they are there to help and should never be subjected to violence. Police are continuing their investigation and have called on anyone with information about the suspect or the vehicle involved to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.

The attack has reignited discussions about workplace safety for paramedics and other emergency personnel, who often put their lives at risk to serve the community. Authorities are now reviewing security measures to better protect these essential workers from such unprovoked acts of violence





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Paramedic Attack Stabbing Reservoir Ambulance Victoria Workplace Safety

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