Parents Share Heartbreak in Court as Sergeant Faces Sentencing for Son's Death

The parents of 16-year-old Jai Kalani Wright, who died in a collision with an unmarked police car, have delivered emotional victim impact statements during the sentencing hearing for the convicted officer. The court heard about the devastating lifelong grief experienced by the family and their plea for recognition of Jai's life and impact.

The parents of Jai Kalani Wright , a 16-year-old Dhungutti boy who tragically died in February 2022, have delivered deeply moving victim impact statements in court. Their testimonies paint a stark and heartbreaking picture of a family shattered by loss following a collision with an unmarked police car. The incident occurred in Sydney's inner-city suburb of Alexandria, involving NSW Police Sergeant Benedict Bryant . Sergeant Bryant was convicted last year of dangerous driving occasioning death.

During the sentencing hearing at Sydney's Downing Centre, Jai's mother, Kylie Aloua, shared her enduring grief, explaining how her life has been irrevocably altered since her son's death. She described a profound sense of isolation and brokenness, stating, 'I'm not the person I used to be, I isolate myself, I struggle to leave my house … how do you show strength when you are completely broken.' The pain of Jai never reaching adulthood, experiencing life's milestones, or having his own family was evident in her words. 'Jai will never reach adulthood, he will never have children … I lost my son, my sense of safety and peace,' she recounted, emphasizing that Jai was a cherished child, loved by his school, teachers, and friends, and now only a memorial remains. Aloua highlighted that while Sergeant Bryant has not shown remorse or apologized, she does not wish for him to be incarcerated. She expressed a desire to spare his family the unimaginable pain her own has endured, stating, 'I don't want a jail sentence, I don't want your family to experience the loss we have.' She implored the court to acknowledge the profound and lifelong impact of Jai's death on her and her sons, asserting, 'he mattered …. he is not another statistic.' Despite the daily torment of working at the hospital where her son passed, Aloua finds solace in knowing Jai's organ donation saved three lives. Jai's father, Lachlan Wright, also presented a victim statement, his voice heavy with emotion, to a courtroom filled with supporters of both Jai's family and Sergeant Bryant. He revealed the profound personal impact of losing his son, compounded by the earlier murder of his first cousin, also named Jai. 'When I was 20 years old, my first cousin, also named Jai, was murdered,' he shared, visibly struggling to hold back tears. He articulated the void Jai's absence has created within their close-knit family, describing him as the irreplaceable 'glue that kept us all together.' His statement conveyed the everlasting nature of their grief: 'Since losing Jai, my entire life has changed. My children will grow up without the most loving one of them all, no more cuddles, no more joking around, no more true laughter. This will never end for us all … because all we have is a big family without the glue that kept us all together. We will never have Jai Jai again.' The Crown prosecutor, Phillip Strickland SC, argued that Sergeant Bryant's actions constituted dangerous driving of a high degree, particularly his decision to create a roadblock by driving into an intersection across the path of the motorbike. Strickland submitted, 'The offender ought reasonably to have known that when he drove his vehicle into the intersection across the path of the deceased, which in effect created a roadblock, there was a real risk of a catastrophic collision.' Conversely, Sergeant Bryant's barrister, Brent Haverfield, contended that his client was merely 'carrying out a duty he was called to' and that the action was a 'momentary misjudgement.' He argued, 'He was not pursuing … he was carrying out a function that he had a duty to which he misjudged.' This case occurs during a period of reflection, marking 35 years since the landmark Royal Commission into Aboriginal Deaths in Custody handed down its report, highlighting ongoing concerns regarding the deaths of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in custody. Judge Jane Culver acknowledged the significance of the loss to Jai's family and community, stating she needed to 'consider the matter very carefully.' The conviction of Sergeant Bryant follows the finding that he was driving an unmarked police vehicle without lights and sirens activated, established an unauthorized roadblock, and was aware of a directive not to pursue the trail bike





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Jai Kalani Wright Benedict Bryant Dangerous Driving Aboriginal Deaths In Custody Victim Impact Statement

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