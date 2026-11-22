Joshua Howard, 31, was found dead in a gully off Windsor Road in Rouse Hill 12 days after he went missing. Police believe he was struck by a vehicle in a hit and run, and his family is pleading for the driver to come forward.

The family of a Sydney man found dead beside a roadway is pleading for the driver responsible for a suspected hit and run to come forward.

Joshua Howard, 31, was left missing for 12 days before his body was discovered in a gully off Windsor Road in Rouse Hill. Police confirmed on Sunday that Howard was the victim of a hit and run. They believe he was struck by a vehicle and left for dead. Superintendent Jason Joyce, commander of the Riverstone Police Area Command, said police are pursuing that idea.

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Police Pursue Hit And Run Theory

While we are not ruling out other possibilities, we are currently pursuing the idea that Joshua was struck by a vehicle, Joyce said. At this stage we believe based on the crime scene and the injuries Joshua was struck by a vehicle. Howard was last seen at the Parramatta bus interchange on Argyle Street about 10pm on Saturday, November 7. Officers tracked his movements from that night using CCTV to Rouse Hill and then Riverstone.

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They learned he was walking toward Windsor Road at 12:45am. He was last seen walking along Garfield Street East towards Windsor Road about 12.45am on Sunday, November 8, police said. Joyce said police tracked Howard up Garfield Road to a certain point, and then lost him because there is no CCTV coverage from that point onwards. Emergency services, including search and rescue and the Rural Fire Service, combed through bushland and paddocks along Windsor Road on Thursday.

There they found Howard's body in a gully a few metres deep, hidden from the roadway near Connie Lowe Reserve. Police suspect Howard was struck by the vehicle just before an overpass and knocked over a guardrail into bushes. His personal belongings were scattered into the trees in the gully. His phone has yet to be recovered.

Family Begs Driver To Come Forward

Police believe the injuries would have killed him instantly on the quiet road. Howard's parents, Sue and Peter Howard, tearfully begged for someone to come forward and own up to striking their son and leaving the scene. Maybe a Triple Zero call might have meant that our son was at home now rather than in the morgue, and that really tears us up, Sue said.

We do not want Joshua's passing to be wasted; we want drivers to know the impact of speeding or whatever happened, Joshua's father, Peter, added. We want drivers to know the impact of speeding or whatever happened, think of others, ring triple zero and take responsibility for their own actions. Sue Howard broke down recalling how the family had driven down the road where his body had been found.

We do not want his death to be wasted because we really want to speak on behalf of the future possible victims, she said. The thing was, we drove past that road on Monday and I feel Joshy I am so sorry I let you down, we could have picked you up or done something but we did not and our poor boy was there for 12 days.

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The family had driven the road looking for their son in the 12 days his body lay in the bushes, just metres from passing cars. Peter Howard said he believed his brother had started walking home from the Rouse Hill bus stop to save money after a party in Parramatta. Joshua's identical twin brother, David, described him as a talented multimedia artist who documented his life online and always carried sketchbooks around.

Twin Remembered As Talented Multimedia Artist

David said he had been left feeling like half a person. When I am riding on the Metro and I see my reflection, I go, Josh is there, he had told his mother. Joshua was a talented artist and always carrying sketchbooks around, his parents said. He was on the way home when he died.

Joshua Howard worked full time at a warehouse in Barangaroo. Joyce urged anyone with information or dashcam from the area to come forward to police. There is nothing worse than having to go and tell a family that someone has been injured or killed in a motor vehicle accident, and especially at a time of the year like Christmas, he said.

Contact Crime Stoppers With Information

Joshua's father, Peter, said on a personal basis, we are Christian and we are so pleased Joshua knew lord God and is now in heaven's glory. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or log onto the Crime Stoppers website.