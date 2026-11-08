Paris Protest at Place de la Nation Ends in Clashes and Arrests

An estimated 46,000 people marched in Paris over school conditions and the cost of living. The protest at Place de la Nation ended with clashes between police and ultra-left activists, with stun grenades and tear gas used.

An estimated 46,000 people gathered in Paris for a march over school conditions and the cost of living. The march was approved by authorities and was mostly peaceful.

It was supposed to finish quietly at Place de la Nation. But everyone knew it would not. As the sun set, masked activists at the front of the crowd prepared to confront police. This turned the protest into a small riot.

Also read Minister Tanya Plibersek, Mining Credits, and One Nation: Key Political Updates

Black Bloc Activists Clash With Police

The activists wielded fireworks against officers and started fires along Boulevard Voltaire. Police responded with repeated warnings over a loudspeaker telling people to leave the area. The most determined agitators wore a uniform that set them apart: black balaclavas, black hoodies and black pants. Some had ski masks to protect them from tear gas.

French media call them the black bloc and describe them as a mix of anarchists and socialists. In French, they are the ultra-gauche, the ultra-left. Their leaders are known to use social messaging apps to coordinate their moves. They are also known for violence.

Advertisement

The antagonism between protesters and police is now a feature of these events. The school students who began the rallies blame police for heavy-handed tactics such as firing stun grenades that have injured protesters. The most common rallying cry from the crowd was ACAB, pronounced as a word and short for all cops are bastards. One man in a mask with a thundering voice urged the crowd on with the chant.

Students Reject Violence Known As Breakers

French students have said they reject those who smash property at the protests. They call them casseurs, or breakers in English. The violence and looting in recent weeks has shocked many. But it has not deterred student groups and union organizers from holding further marches.

The French parliament is debating ways to punish those who go too far. It has a casseurs-payeurs bill, which means breakers pay. The bill would fine people up to €10,000 to recover the cost of their damage. Identifying the rioters is challenging when very few faces can be fully seen behind the masks.

There are enough visible to know that the rioters have the faces of modern France: some white, some black. People from migrant backgrounds have been part of the protests. Some have been seen confronting police or looting shops. But the crowd at Place de la Nation was not a race-based uprising.

French Protests Driven By Ideology Not Race

US President Donald Trump blamed migrants, jihadists and communists for the protests. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said France was suffering an invasion of extremist Islam. That is not an accurate way to describe the crowd on Saturday night. The unifying theme at this protest was a political ideology, not an ethnicity.

Advertisement

Placards condemned fascism, called for French President Emmanuel Macron to go to prison, and mocked right-wing politician Marine Le Pen. Le Pen leads the opinion polls in the race for next year's presidential election. This is the ultra-left, and it comes in all colours. Earlier, at the Place de la Concorde, a separate group sought to defy government decisions to ban all protests except for that at the Place de la Nation.

When the yellow vest movement tried to gather, police arrested their leaders, Benjamin Ball and Solene Azelma Sigaux. The same approach steadily brought the crowd under control at the Place de la Nation. Hundreds of activists taunted police, and some aimed fireworks at them. The crowd scattered when police fired stun grenades and tear gas.

Police Restore Order After Riot

Police charged down Boulevard Voltaire, shoving some of the protesters and moving the crowd back. With some streets blocked, the crowd was broken up. The fires on the street were extinguished. As protesters drifted away, police outnumbered those who remained and were able to assert control over the square.

There was no looting visible. Some stores still showed signs of being smashed in riots over recent weeks. Many shops around the Place de la Republique, the epicentre of the October 17 riot, are still boarded up. That night, however, the protesters dispersed from the Place de la Nation.

A journalist behind me said the show's over early. The protest is, after all, a performance. The young man in the bull's mask wanted his theatrical moment, and he found it next to a burning bin in the street. But is the show achieving anything?

The government is promising to listen to the students about school quality, and possibly offer some concessions to unions. There is nothing for the hardened activists, however, except an adrenaline rush.