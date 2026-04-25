Parish's Error Fuels Collingwood's Anzac Day Domination

Darcy Parish's costly turnover sparked a Collingwood surge, leading to a record-breaking 77-point victory in the Anzac Day blockbuster. Scott Pendlebury starred with a career-high performance, earning his fourth Anzac Medal.

Essendon 's Darcy Parish faced heavy criticism following a costly turnover that significantly contributed to Collingwood 's dominant 77-point victory in the Anzac Day clash. The game, a traditional blockbuster, saw a competitive first half, with Essendon trailing by nine points after Nate Caddy's impressive goal early in the third quarter.

However, Parish's subsequent poor handball to Lachie Blakiston was intercepted by Beau McCreery, setting up Scott Pendlebury for a crucial goal. The incident drew immediate condemnation from commentators, who highlighted Parish's lack of effort in attempting to recover the situation, describing his initial reaction as a slow jog. This turnover proved to be a turning point, as Collingwood launched a devastating 15-minute spell, adding six goals to Essendon's one, extending their lead to a commanding 43 points by three-quarter time.

The final result marked the largest margin in Anzac Day contest history, surpassing Collingwood's previous record of 73 points set in 2008. Scott Pendlebury delivered an extraordinary performance, earning his fourth Anzac Medal with a career-high 43 disposals and 19 score involvements. This victory solidified Pendlebury's status as the most decorated player in the history of Collingwood-Essendon Anzac Day blockbusters, surpassing Essendon legend James Hird's three medals.

Pendlebury, approaching a significant milestone in his career, is set to equal Brent Harvey’s games record of 432 and potentially break it in the following round. His teammates and opponents alike lauded his dedication and consistent performance, with Brayden Maynard describing his work ethic as awe-inspiring. Despite Nick Daicos's strong numbers, he struggled with accuracy in front of goal, while Essendon's Archie Roberts continued his impressive form with 42 disposals.

Collingwood's resurgence in scoring was evident, achieving their first 100+ point game since round 18 of the previous year, fueled by a 15-goal to 6 second-half performance. Jordan De Goey led the goal-kickers with three goals, contributing to a comprehensive team effort. The defeat was a setback for Essendon, who had recently enjoyed a win in Gather Round and a competitive showing against Gold Coast. The Bombers now face a challenging fixture against the Brisbane Lions next Saturday.

The match highlighted the contrast in team performance, with Collingwood demonstrating a clinical efficiency and relentless pressure, while Essendon struggled to maintain momentum and capitalize on opportunities. Pendlebury’s performance was a masterclass in midfield dominance, showcasing his experience, skill, and unwavering commitment to the game, further cementing his legacy as one of the AFL’s all-time greats.

The game served as a stark reminder of the importance of composure and execution under pressure, particularly for key players like Parish, whose error proved pivotal in shifting the momentum decisively in Collingwood’s favor





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