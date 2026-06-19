Parramatta Council Approves $134 Million Plymouth Brethren Hall on Former Industrial Site

A two‑storey, 3,500‑seat worship complex will replace an ageing hall in Ermington, despite local business worries about traffic and congestion. The council approved the project with conditions for traffic management, marking a significant expansion for the Plymouth Brethren and adding to Sydney's surge in large‑scale religious developments.

Parramatta Council 's local planning panel has granted approval for a $134 million project that will reshape a former industrial site on Pike Street in Rydalmere into one of western Sydney's largest houses of worship.

The Plymouth Brethren Christian Church, previously known as the Exclusive Brethren, submitted a development application to construct a two‑storey hall on the banks of the Parramatta River. The proposal will convert a 3.8‑hectare parcel of land into a multi‑purpose religious complex capable of accommodating up to 3,500 worshippers for special services and events.

The design includes a large auditorium, several meeting rooms, landscaped open spaces, flood‑mitigation works, parking for 620 cars and bays for up to 48 coaches, as well as dedicated areas for Bible readings, prayer meetings, communion services and larger national or international gatherings. The church plans to use the facility mainly on weekends and evenings, positioning it as a destination for congregants from across Australia and overseas.

The approval follows a public consultation process that raised strong concerns from neighbouring manufacturers and logistics firms about the impact of large‑scale gatherings on local traffic. Submissions warned that events drawing thousands of attendees could overwhelm road capacity, disrupt truck access and affect employees working in one of western Sydney's key industrial hubs. During the panel meeting, officials questioned whether major services might be scheduled on weekdays, potentially clashing with peak freight movements.

Project manager Craig Jones responded that extensive traffic modelling had been undertaken and that Transport for NSW had endorsed the assessment, confirming that the site's road network could handle the projected attendance. The council ultimately supported the application, but conditioned approval on the implementation of robust traffic‑management measures, on‑site parking provisions and ongoing monitoring to minimise disruption to surrounding businesses.

The new hall will replace the congregation's ageing 50‑year‑old premises in Ermington, which members say has become too small for a growing membership. The Plymouth Brethren, a global movement founded almost two centuries ago, claims roughly 55,000 adherents worldwide, including about 16,600 in Australia. The project reflects a broader wave of faith‑based developments across Sydney, driven by population growth and a rising demand for purpose‑built worship facilities in expanding suburbs.

Similar initiatives include the Hillsong Hills campus precinct in Norwest, which combines residential apartments with continued church operations. The council's decision also drew political attention, prompting Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to ask about the Coalition's relationship with the church. In response, the Plymouth Brethren rejected any suggestion that they function as a cult, emphasizing their role as a mainstream Christian denomination.

With the consent now secured, the church will move forward with construction, aiming to create a modern, community‑focused venue that balances spiritual needs with the practicalities of a bustling industrial corridor





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