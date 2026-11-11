Parramatta Eels CEO Mike Rush calls World Cup suspension loophole unfair for Spencer Leniu

Parramatta Eels CEO Mike Rush says it is unfair that Spencer Leniu must serve a two-match World Cup ban in NRL matches while Angus Crichton could use a trial under IRL rules. Leniu will miss the Eels' 2027 season opener in Las Vegas.

Parramatta Eels chief executive Mike Rush says it is unfair that Spencer Leniu must serve a two-match World Cup suspension in NRL matches, ruling him out of the club's 2027 season opener against the Titans in Las Vegas.

The sanction was handed down after Leniu made a money gesture towards referee Adam Gee during Samoa's semi-final loss to Australia. Rush said the punishment should not be affected by where the World Cup is played. He pointed to a loophole that previously allowed players to serve suspensions in pre-season trials. The four-time premiership-winning forward accepted the ban after being sin-binned for dissent.

Also read Spencer Leniu Calls Out World Cup Pay Disparity for Small Nations

NRL Rules Block Trial Suspension

The NRL has been contacted for comment. Under NRL rules, grade-three charges such as the one Leniu received cannot be served in trials. Because the World Cup was staged in Australia, Leniu is bound by NRL rules and must sit out matches that count towards the NRL season. That delays his start for the Eels and means he will miss their round one match against the Gold Coast Titans in Las Vegas.

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The club had hoped to have him available for the opening round but will now need to plan without him. Angus Crichton used an International Rugby League loophole during a previous World Cup. Because that tournament was staged in England, Crichton was bound by IRL rules which allow suspensions to be served in trials. He had received a one-game ban for elbowing Chanel Harris-Tavita and was able to serve it in a pre-season trial.

That allowed him to be free to play in round one. Rush said the difference in location created an uneven outcome for players and clubs. From the club's point of view, it's a little frustrating to see that, because the World Cup is in Australia, we can't use the trial games, Rush said. Whereas, had the World Cup been in England, he'd be free to play in round one.

It feels a little unfair on both the player and the club that the location of the World Cup dictates how you can serve your suspension. He added that Crichton got a one-game ban, but because the World Cup was in England, he was allowed to serve that one-game ban in a pre-season trial. Because this is being played in Australia, we can't use pre-season games because the NRL rules don't allow that.

Calls for Standard International Rules

We should have a set of international rules. It's just not fair. Rush also pointed to Newcastle and New Zealand hooker Phoenix Crossland, who was suspended for four matches for a sickening hip-drop tackle that badly injured Penrith star Nathan Cleary. He's able to use the World Cup to serve his ban and play in round one for the Knights, Rush said.

So they are getting a benefit from the World Cup, and we're being punished. When I say punished, I don't mean that it's unjust - what Leniu did was wrong. But Angus Crichton got a game and he was able to play. It's frustrating.

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I'm not having a crack at anyone, it's a consequence that nobody has looked at, where previously they have been able to serve it during the pre-season and now they are not. It's not malicious or done to see players suffer, but it should have been looked at before, in my opinion. The Eels chief executive said the inconsistency is not fair on the club, which releases players for international duty.

It's not fair on the club, we release the players to play and we want the players to play, but then we don't have a standardised outcome for serving suspensions, Rush said. He stressed that he was not questioning the justice of the ban itself, only the lack of a uniform system. The NRL has been contacted for comment on the matter. The issue has arisen as the Eels returned to pre-season training and began preparations for the 2027 campaign.

Eels Mock PNG Chiefs

Rush's stance comes as the Eels returned to training and the club took a light-hearted dig at the PNG Chiefs for being able to attract recruits with federal government tax-free dollars. Parramatta posted a clip on social media of its players running laps with the caption: When we get exhausted at work and we want to give up, we remember who we do all this for. The screen then reverts to a logo for the Australian Taxation Office.

The post was a playful jab at the Chiefs' ability to use tax-free incentives to sign players. While the Chiefs have signed a raft of stars well before their inaugural 2028 season, they have missed out on the signature of Cooper Bai. The Gold Coast forward became the first player to knock back the Chiefs after visiting Port Moresby, opting to instead sign a three-year contract with Melbourne from 2028.

The Storm officially trumpeted the announcement on Wednesday, with the focus now turning to whether a deal can be brokered with the Titans that allows him to shift immediately. The Eels, meanwhile, continue to prepare for a season in which Leniu will be unavailable for the opening round in Las Vegas.