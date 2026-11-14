NRL integrity unit investigates Spencer Leniu over alleged abuse of official at World Cup

Parramatta recruit Spencer Leniu is under NRL integrity unit investigation for allegedly abusing an official at the World Cup, adding to a two-game ban that will delay his Eels debut.

Parramatta recruit Spencer Leniu is facing the prospect of more sanctions after allegedly abusing an NRL official during Samoa's World Cup semi-final loss to Australia last weekend.

The NRL integrity unit is investigating the matter after he reportedly blasted the official when his friends were initially denied entry. Leniu is alleged to have abused an NRL official outside the Samoan dressing sheds post match at Allianz Stadium in Sydney after attempting to get friends into the dressing room who didn't have the appropriate accreditation. It wasn't the only unsavoury incident Leniu was involved in last Sunday night.

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Leniu Accepts Two Game Ban

The four-time premiership-winning prop accepted a two-game ban for making a money gesture, which was interpreted as questioning the integrity of the referee, after Adam Gee sin-binned him for dissent in Samoa's semi-final loss to Australia. The 26-year-old must serve the sanction in NRL matches, delaying his start for the Eels, including their round one match against the Titans in Las Vegas.

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Parramatta chief executive Mike Rush told this masthead during the week it was unfair Leniu wouldn't be allowed to serve his matches in the pre-season, pointing to a loophole that allowed Roosters forward Angus Crichton to do so during the previous World Cup in England in 2022. Crichton used an International Rugby League rule to serve a one-game ban for elbowing Chanel Harris-Tavita in the tournament during the pre-season.

Because that World Cup was staged in England, Crichton was bound by IRL rules which allow suspensions to be served in trials. However, under NRL rules, that's not an option for Leniu. Leniu made further headlines when he raised the pay disparity between the Australia's team and other nations at the tournament. The Australians are paid a flat fee of $40,000 for the tournament, while players from other nations are paid $850 a game.

Pay Disparity Draws Support

Leniu has earned plaudits from some - including Rugby League Players' Association boss Clint Newton - for highlighting the inequity. The integrity unit investigation adds to a turbulent period for Leniu, who had already accepted the two-game ban before the latest allegation emerged. The sanction means he will not be available for Parramatta until later in the NRL season, a significant blow for a recruit expected to bolster the Eels forward pack.

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Mike Rush's comments highlighted a broader frustration at Parramatta about the timing of the suspension. He argued that Leniu should have been permitted to serve the ban in pre-season trials, as Crichton did four years ago under different rules. The difference stems from the tournament being staged in England, which placed Crichton under IRL jurisdiction rather than NRL rules.

The incident outside the dressing sheds occurred after Samoa's semi-final defeat to Australia, when Leniu attempted to bring friends into the Samoan rooms without proper accreditation. When they were denied entry, he reportedly confronted and abused an NRL official. The integrity unit is now examining the circumstances of that confrontation. Leniu's on-field disciplinary issue came when he was sin-binned for dissent by referee Adam Gee.

As he left the field, he made a money gesture that was interpreted as questioning the referee's integrity. He subsequently accepted the two-game ban rather than contesting the charge. His comments on pay disparity have drawn support from Clint Newton, the Rugby League Players' Association boss, among others. Leniu pointed out that Australian players receive a flat $40,000 fee for the tournament, while players from other nations earn $850 per game.

Parramatta Awaits Investigation Outcome

The issue has sparked debate about equity in international rugby league. Parramatta is now awaiting the outcome of the integrity unit investigation, which could result in further sanctions on top of the two-game ban. The Eels begin their season against the Titans in Las Vegas, but Leniu will be unavailable for that match and likely several more.