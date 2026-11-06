Parramatta Eels await NRL integrity unit clearance for Josh Addo-Carr after false-positive cocaine test

Parramatta are set to let Josh Addo-Carr return to training once the NRL integrity unit finalises its investigation into his false-positive roadside cocaine test, with a decision expected next week.

Parramatta are poised to allow Josh Addo-Carr to resume his footballing career, pending the finalisation of the NRL integrity unit investigation into the circumstances that led to his false-positive result for cocaine at a random police roadside test.

A second oral fluid test came back negative. Lawyers acting for the NRL and the club wanted to be satisfied that there was no breach of his contract as a result of the incident. The Eels are ready to welcome their cult hero back to training, but are just waiting for a final rubber stamp from the integrity unit. That is expected to come next week.

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Addo-Carr Set For Parramatta Return

The clearance would allow the premiership-winning winger to participate in pre-season training and add to his tally of 234 first-grade games. The 31-year-old will get the chance to fulfil the final year of his 450,000 dollar contract. At this stage we cant comment in relation to the outcome, said Addo-Carr lawyer, Elias Tabchouri. We are still working through the process.

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However, as stated previously, we remain committed to Parramatta and hopeful Josh can continue his career with them. Addo-Carr has paid a price as a result of the incident. It has cost The Foxx, an incumbent Australian representative, the chance to be considered for Kangaroos selection for the World Cup. There was also a financial cost after a raft of existing or prospective sponsors cut ties after his initial roadside drugs test.

Those sponsors include JAC Motors, P and O Cruises, Rexona, Nike, DoorDash, Red Bull, Weighplate and television series Rivals: Sport vs. Sport. The value of those endorsements is estimated to be worth close to 400,000 dollars, a figure almost as high as his playing contract. Addo-Carr was sacked after providing a positive roadside test while employed at Canterbury in a separate incident two years ago.

Prison Book Symbolizes Addo-Carr Redemption

Earlier this week, Addo-Carr arrived at his Monday meeting with the board clutching a religious book specifically aimed at prison inmates. He said he was hopeful of continuing his NRL career. I have always been committed to the Parramatta Eels and nothing has changed, Addo-Carr said in a statement provided to this masthead on Tuesday. I turned up today with a book that has changed my life and this is a chance to put into practice what I have learnt.

I feel like I have still got so much to give this club and community. I appreciate the Eels giving me an opportunity to provide my version of events and I hope I get another chance to pull on the blue and gold, he said. The Eels and the NRL integrity unit are expected to finalise the process next week.