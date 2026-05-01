Partner of Former Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk Charged with Rape

Dr. Reza Adib, the partner of former Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, faces multiple serious charges, including rape, after a police raid on his Gold Coast apartment. The allegations have sparked widespread media attention, coinciding with Ms. Palaszczuk’s memoir promotion. The case raises questions about the impact on her public image and Dr. Adib’s medical career.

Former Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk ’s partner, Dr. Reza Adib , has been charged with three counts of rape, two counts of deprivation of liberty, and one count of sexual assault following a police raid on his Gold Coast apartment.

The charges stem from an alleged assault on a woman in her 30s at a residence on Goodwin Terrace on March 30. Police declared the property a crime scene after executing a search warrant on Thursday, hours before Ms. Palaszczuk was scheduled to promote her memoir, *The Politics of Being Me*, at an event in Robina.

Despite the unfolding legal drama, Ms. Palaszczuk appeared composed during the event, though she declined to comment when asked about her support for Dr. Adib. She also canceled a scheduled radio interview minutes before it was set to air. Dr. Adib, a surgeon with over 20,000 operations to his name, is described on his clinic’s website as an expert in laparoscopic surgery and obesity management, with a reputation for delivering exceptional patient care.

The couple met at Stradbroke Race Day in 2021 and have maintained a long-term relationship, with Ms. Palaszczuk referring to him as a 'loving partner' in her memoir. The allegations have sent shockwaves through political and medical circles, raising questions about the impact on Ms. Palaszczuk’s public image and career. Police have not released further details about the investigation, and Dr. Adib’s legal team has yet to issue a public statement.

The timing of the charges has drawn significant media attention, coinciding with Ms. Palaszczuk’s book tour and her continued presence in the public eye. While she has not addressed the allegations directly, her decision to cancel the radio interview suggests a deliberate effort to avoid discussing the matter. The case is expected to unfold in the coming weeks, with legal proceedings likely to dominate headlines.

Meanwhile, Dr. Adib’s professional reputation and the trust of his patients may face scrutiny as the investigation progresses. The broader implications for Ms. Palaszczuk’s political legacy remain uncertain, as observers await further developments in this high-profile case





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Annastacia Palaszczuk Reza Adib Rape Charges Queensland Politics Medical Scandal

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