Partner of Former Queensland Premier Charged with Rape and Deprivation of Liberty

Reza Adib, the long-term partner of former Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, has been charged with three counts of rape, two counts of deprivation of liberty, and one count of sexual assault. Police conducted a search of his luxury apartment in Burleigh Heads, declaring it a crime scene. Adib, a prominent Brisbane surgeon, was granted bail. Palaszczuk is not believed to be involved in the case and has not commented on the charges. The investigation is ongoing, with Adib’s next court appearance pending.

The long-term partner of former Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk , Reza Adib , has been charged with serious offenses, including three counts of rape, two counts of deprivation of liberty , and one count of sexual assault.

The 65-year-old Brisbane-based surgeon, known for his work in weight-loss surgery, appeared at Southport Police Station on Friday with his lawyer after driving from Brisbane to the Gold Coast. Police, including forensic specialists, had conducted a search of his luxury beachfront unit in Burleigh Heads the day before, removing items and declaring the residence a crime scene. Witnesses reported seeing multiple police vehicles outside the Norfolk building as investigators carried out their work.

Authorities have emphasized that Palaszczuk is not believed to be involved in the case and may not have been aware of the raid. Adib, who has been in a relationship with Palaszczuk since 2021, was granted bail following his appearance at the police station. The charges come at a time when Palaszczuk is in the midst of a national publicity campaign for her memoir, Finding My Way, which was launched earlier this week.

Just before the charges were laid, she shared a social media post about her book launch, expressing gratitude to supporters without any mention of the unfolding legal situation. Adib, who established an obesity clinic in Brisbane in 2004 and was named co-chair of The Wesley Hospital’s Centre of Excellence in Bariatric Surgery in 2017, has been a prominent figure in the medical community. The investigation into the allegations is ongoing, with police continuing to gather evidence.

Palaszczuk, who served as Queensland Premier from 2015 to 2023, has not publicly commented on the charges against her partner. The case has drawn significant media attention, given Adib’s high-profile medical career and his relationship with a former state leader. The legal proceedings are expected to unfold in the coming months, with Adib’s next court appearance yet to be scheduled. The community and legal observers will be closely watching the developments in this high-profile case





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Annastacia Palaszczuk Reza Adib Rape Charges Deprivation Of Liberty Queensland

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Police raid home of Palaszczuk’s partner, Reza AdibPolice entered the apartment in the Norfolk building in Burleigh Heads on Thursday, but it is not known what the search was related to.

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Police raid home of Palaszczuk’s partner, Reza AdibPolice entered the apartment in the Norfolk building in Burleigh Heads on Thursday, but it is not known what the search was related to.

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Police raid home of Palaszczuk’s partner, Reza AdibPolice entered the apartment in the Norfolk building in Burleigh Heads on Thursday, but it is not known what the search was related to.

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Police Raid Partner of Former Queensland PremierPolice raided the Burleigh Heads apartment of Dr Reza Adib, the partner of former Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. The raid occurred on Thursday afternoon, and a crime scene was declared. No charges have been filed, and Ms Palaszczuk addressed a public event shortly after, declining to comment on the situation.

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Police raid Gold Coast apartment of Annastacia Palaszczuk’s partner over sexual assault allegationQueensland police are investigating a sexual assault claim after raiding the Burleigh Heads apartment of Dr. Reza Adib, partner of former Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. No arrests have been made, and Palaszczuk is not involved in the investigation. Adib, a prominent obesity surgeon, is not currently accredited to perform operations at Wesley Hospital.

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